The Discontinued Reese's Peanut Butter Snack Fans Still Want Back

There are so many amazing varieties of Reese's candy that it's almost hard to choose a favorite. If you love chocolate and peanut butter, there's likely something offered by the Reese's brand that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. With that said, some fervent fans still pine for certain forgotten confections, namely the polarizing Reese's Swoops. Though they weren't enough of a hit to remain on shelves for long, many online still clamor for their triumphant return.

Among the number of Reese's candies that completely vanished, Swoops left a Pringles chip-shaped void in the hearts of those who loved them best. These thinly sliced chocolate confections bore a swoop-like shape with the intention of creating a melt-in-your-mouth taste and texture and came in a few different flavors aside from Reese's, including Hershey's Milk Chocolate, York Peppermint Pattie, and Almond Joy. With some consumers initially mistaking them for chocolate covered potato chips, the confusing candies did not last too long, only stocked on shelves between 2003 and 2006.

Despite their discontinuation, foodies have taken to Reddit to express their longing for the chocolate and peanut butter treat. "I had these once or twice 20 years ago, and I think about them at least once a week," explained one Redditor. Another commenter commiserates, "'Swoop there it is' pops in my head every few years." Others continued to echo the same sentiments.