The Discontinued Reese's Peanut Butter Snack Fans Still Want Back
There are so many amazing varieties of Reese's candy that it's almost hard to choose a favorite. If you love chocolate and peanut butter, there's likely something offered by the Reese's brand that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. With that said, some fervent fans still pine for certain forgotten confections, namely the polarizing Reese's Swoops. Though they weren't enough of a hit to remain on shelves for long, many online still clamor for their triumphant return.
Among the number of Reese's candies that completely vanished, Swoops left a Pringles chip-shaped void in the hearts of those who loved them best. These thinly sliced chocolate confections bore a swoop-like shape with the intention of creating a melt-in-your-mouth taste and texture and came in a few different flavors aside from Reese's, including Hershey's Milk Chocolate, York Peppermint Pattie, and Almond Joy. With some consumers initially mistaking them for chocolate covered potato chips, the confusing candies did not last too long, only stocked on shelves between 2003 and 2006.
Despite their discontinuation, foodies have taken to Reddit to express their longing for the chocolate and peanut butter treat. "I had these once or twice 20 years ago, and I think about them at least once a week," explained one Redditor. Another commenter commiserates, "'Swoop there it is' pops in my head every few years." Others continued to echo the same sentiments.
More discourse around discontinued Reese's Swoops
Though these Reese's also snacks join the ranks of discontinued Hershey's chocolates you may not remember, dedicated Redditors have kept the legacy alive. In another Reddit forum, one user noted, "I'd do anything just to taste one of these again." While not all online remember Reese's Swoops, another Redditor added, "Yeah, I remember getting these from the corner store around 2004/05."
Of course, not everyone remembers the chocolate- and peanut butter-rich candy quite so fondly. One Reddit user claimed that the treat would "melt on [their] hand," while another commenter critiqued the confection as looking "nasty." However, summing up the biggest issues with the discontinued Reese's product was another user who echoed the confusion this item cost back in the early 2000s. "Never heard of these," the user shared, adding that they appeared to be "Reese's in Pringle form."
Though Reese's Swoops graced shelves only briefly, there is hope yet for their return. With brands like Taco Bell going "retro" with its old-school Y2K menu and other companies following suit, you never know if Hershey's may just try to reintroduce these cult favorites one day. As always, sharing feedback with your favorite brands is a great way to get your opinion heard. There's always a chance (however slim) that these treats may just swoop back onto shelves and into your candy bowl.