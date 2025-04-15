4 Discontinued Hershey's Chocolates You Might Not Remember
Those with a sweet tooth know the simple pleasures of munching on a Hershey's chocolate bar. The Hershey Company has taken several interesting turns over the years, such as pursuing a future in snack foods, yet it has always maintained a level of relevance and authority in the candy world, boasting a bevy of beloved offerings. There have been hits, misses, and everything in between. In that time, some candies have been quietly removed from shelves, doomed to fade into obscurity. Among the many discontinued candies we'd love to bring back, several include favorites from the Hershey brand. Kissables, Swoops, Air Delight, and the S'mores Bar may be gone from stores, but they shouldn't be forgotten.
Since the late 19th century, Hershey has been best known for its chocolate bars and trademark Hershey's Kisses. There are plenty of different Hershey's chocolate bar flavors and variations of Kisses available today, but not all were winners. However, many of these Hershey's products, which spent only a brief time in the spotlight, are worth remembering for the innovation and creativity that inspired them. Between the unique shapes, tastes, and varieties, it's time to take a look back and remember these chocolates fondly and sweetly.
Hershey's Kissables
If you think a candy-coated milk chocolate drop looks vaguely familiar to a certain other beloved sweet, you might be right. Hershey's Kissables were, in essence, a challenge to Mars' M&Ms that was short-lived and wrought with controversy. Introduced in 2005 and discontinued a mere four years later in 2009, Hershey's Kissables took the brand's established Kisses product, miniaturized the chocolates, and coated each one in a brightly colored candy shell.
Although initially well-received by consumers, the trouble began around 2007, when Hershey changed up the formula by removing the cocoa butter from Kissables and replacing it with vegetable oil in an effort to cut costs. This move rendered the candy not technically chocolate, per FDA standards, and stirred up a myriad of complaints from consumers over the change in taste and quality. Still, more than a decade after its discontinuation, fervent fans have created petitions to demand its return to shelves in the format they most fondly remember.
Hershey's Swoops
If you have ever wondered what it would be like to eat a slice of chocolate that resembled the shapes of a Pringles chip, Hershey's Swoops were the answer. A unique offering indeed, Swoops spent just three years on shelves, from a 2003 debut to a 2006 discontinuation. If the shape wasn't enough to draw customers in, Hershey offered Swoops in multiple different flavors beyond its signature milk chocolate, including Reese's, York Peppermint Patty, Almond Joy, and even a festive peppermint flavor during the 2004 holiday season.
Perhaps it was a case of brand confusion, as Swoops could have easily been mistaken for chocolate-covered potato chips, though dedicated "swalty" food lovers could certainly see the benefit to stacking the chocolate slices in between similarly shaped Pringles chips. Nevertheless, Swoops were scrapped from shelves entirely in only a few short years. Although pockets of devoted fans still sorely miss Swoops, Hershey has given no indication that these "irresistible flavors" will ever be making a comeback.
Hershey's Air Delight
Taking inspiration from European confections, Hershey's Air Delight was an aerated chocolate bar that promised a lighter-than-air taste sensation rivaling that of traditionally solid candy bars. Launched in the early 2010s, the product rolled out alongside a marketing stunt that offered consumers trying the candy for the first time the opportunity to do so whilst on a Hershey-branded hot air balloon ride. While the seltzer-textured chocolate bar was certainly an attempt at innovation, it was sadly short-lived, having failed to properly reach consumers despite creative marketing efforts. Representatives from the brand admitted they were having issues getting the messaging for Air Delight just right.
Candy reviewers noted the aeration process yielded oddly shaped holes in the chocolate and, regardless of the classic Hershey's flavor, added little to the overall eating experience. Rather, the holes in the candy bar meant that consumers were paying for the same-sized chocolate bar while getting less chocolate to enjoy. Though some still look upon the candy with fondness, chocolate aficionados will be happy to know that Nestle's Aero Milk Chocolate Bar has a similar flavor and texture worth giving a try.
Hershey's S'mores Bar
While classic Hershey's chocolate bars are practically synonymous with s'mores, this entire concept was elevated to iconic status with the company's 2003 introduction of the S'mores bar. The bar consisted of a graham cracker crust, topped with marshmallow cream, and covered in Hershey's chocolate for a candy treat reminiscent of desserts around the campfire that could be enjoyed anytime and anywhere. This short-lived dessert disappeared from shelves just under a decade later, though it's not entirely obvious to consumers what inspired Hershey's decision to pull it from rotation.
The chocolate bar took all the best parts of a summertime favorite and turned it into an effortless and well-balanced treat before it fell away into obscurity. Although the Hershey's S'mores bar didn't get the chance to receive the accolades it surely deserved, chocolate lovers still hold out hope that it might one day return. Fans online revere it as one of the best candy bars ever and look upon it with wistful nostalgia. Despite that, Hershey hasn't given any indication that the S'mores bar will ever make a return, but chocolate lovers can still dream.