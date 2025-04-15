4 Discontinued Hershey's Chocolates You Might Not Remember

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Those with a sweet tooth know the simple pleasures of munching on a Hershey's chocolate bar. The Hershey Company has taken several interesting turns over the years, such as pursuing a future in snack foods, yet it has always maintained a level of relevance and authority in the candy world, boasting a bevy of beloved offerings. There have been hits, misses, and everything in between. In that time, some candies have been quietly removed from shelves, doomed to fade into obscurity. Among the many discontinued candies we'd love to bring back, several include favorites from the Hershey brand. Kissables, Swoops, Air Delight, and the S'mores Bar may be gone from stores, but they shouldn't be forgotten.

Since the late 19th century, Hershey has been best known for its chocolate bars and trademark Hershey's Kisses. There are plenty of different Hershey's chocolate bar flavors and variations of Kisses available today, but not all were winners. However, many of these Hershey's products, which spent only a brief time in the spotlight, are worth remembering for the innovation and creativity that inspired them. Between the unique shapes, tastes, and varieties, it's time to take a look back and remember these chocolates fondly and sweetly.