9 Reese's Candies That Completely Vanished

Time-tested is one way to describe Reese's, a brand that has satisfied sweet tooths since 1928. The flagship candy, a delectable cup composed of milk chocolate filled with creamy peanut butter, has inspired countless iterations of Reese's candies over the years, from Reese's Pieces to peanut butter-stuffed pretzels and more.

That said, given how long Reese's has been around, there have probably been more candies discontinued than ones that have stood the test of time. Some of these items didn't do as well as originally hoped, others were dropped due to changing customer trends, and some were only meant to be around for a limited time anyway. Chances are, the best Reese's candy is one you probably never even heard of.

The company doesn't always hit the bull's-eye, but for the most part, it rarely drops an outright dud, and it continually finds tasty ways to innovate the classic milk chocolate and peanut butter combo. You'd be surprised how many social media posts, online groups, and petitions there are asking for the return of certain discontinued flavors, with a peanut butter cup and Pringles mash-up from the early 2000s being one. Here are nine Reese's candies that completely vanished.