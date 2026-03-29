9 Reese's Candies That Completely Vanished
Time-tested is one way to describe Reese's, a brand that has satisfied sweet tooths since 1928. The flagship candy, a delectable cup composed of milk chocolate filled with creamy peanut butter, has inspired countless iterations of Reese's candies over the years, from Reese's Pieces to peanut butter-stuffed pretzels and more.
That said, given how long Reese's has been around, there have probably been more candies discontinued than ones that have stood the test of time. Some of these items didn't do as well as originally hoped, others were dropped due to changing customer trends, and some were only meant to be around for a limited time anyway. Chances are, the best Reese's candy is one you probably never even heard of.
The company doesn't always hit the bull's-eye, but for the most part, it rarely drops an outright dud, and it continually finds tasty ways to innovate the classic milk chocolate and peanut butter combo. You'd be surprised how many social media posts, online groups, and petitions there are asking for the return of certain discontinued flavors, with a peanut butter cup and Pringles mash-up from the early 2000s being one. Here are nine Reese's candies that completely vanished.
Reese's Bites
Reese's Bites were introduced by Hershey in 2000 as part of a line called Hershey Bites, which included Kit Kat Bites, Rolo Bites, Peppermint Patty Bites, and others. They were Hershey's version of Whoppers or Butterfinger BBs, and were pretty popular despite being discontinued in 2007.
One rumor is that Hershey removed the Bites line from shelves for being a choking hazard, which seems odd considering that Whoppers had been around since 1939, and M&M's and Skittles were, and still are, obviously well-known.
In 2019, someone made a petition to bring back the Reese's version of this retired candy line, and since then, it's received over 1,500 signatures. One person left a comment, saying, "These were a part of my childhood that was actually a happy memory," so if that's any proof, Reese's Bites must've made a bigger splash than the company realizes.
Reese's Inside Out Peanut Butter Cup
Reese's decided to swap the places of milk chocolate with peanut butter in 2006, creating the Reese's Inside Out cup. We don't know why or when the flavor was discontinued, but on Facebook, there's a page called "Bring Back Reese's Inside Out Peanut Butter Cups" with over 1,000 followers. Based on the last post from a supporter, the brave petition page endured until 2014.
Reviews from around their release were mostly positive. Some people even said they preferred the richer peanut butter taste over the original. One person compared them to the Girl Scout Peanut Butter Patties cookie flavor. And another said they saved an unopened package as proof that they existed. Based on the concept alone, it wouldn't be a bad idea to bring this flavor back every now and then just for fun and nostalgia.
Reese's Peanut Butter & Banana Creme Cups
Did you know that Elvis Presley loved peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches? Inspired by that little-known fact, Reese's paid homage to the King of Rock n' Roll in 2007 with the release of a limited-edition peanut butter and banana creme cup flavor.
It featured milk chocolate and didn't contain bacon, so of course, it wasn't completely faithful to the King's favorite sammie. But with an inside that was half peanut butter and half banana creme, it was close enough, and turned out to be so popular that Reese's decided to extend the run, eventually pulling it from shelves in 2008.
Although it came and went, those who were lucky enough to try the flavor still talk about it today. In a Reddit thread about it, comments range from "I bought cases of those things! Man, they were good!!!" to "I have no memory of this." So it looks like everyone didn't get the memo, and many missed out on what may have been one of Reese's best flavors.
Reese's Caramel Cups
Reese's Caramel Cups landed on the scene in 2005. It featured a layer of chewy caramel along the bottom, and despite sounding like a no-brainer on paper, it didn't stay on shelves long. Reese's discontinued it less than a year later. Reviews from the time are mixed, with one saying that the peanut butter overwhelmed the caramel taste, and another saying the opposite.
But the flavor couldn't have been all that bad if someone made a petition to bring them back. That said, it has fewer than 100 signatures. Fortunately for petitioners, it did eventually resurface toward the end of 2023, except in the Reese's Big Cup and King Size formats rather than in the regular two-cup package.
Reese's Georgia Honey-Roasted Peanut Butter Cups
The Georgia Honey-Roasted Peanut Butter Cup was released in 2017 as part of the "Hershey Flavors of America" campaign that combined popular Hershey candies with state-specific ingredients, including Texas-inspired BBQ Payday bars. For its Georgia-themed variety, the company chose honey-roasted peanut-filling, likely because the state is known to be one of America's largest producers of peanuts, and because peaches and peanut butter don't pair as well.
While they looked identical to regular Reese's cups, one review said they had a distinctive honey-roasted flavor, but in their opinion, it was a little too sweet. Another said that the taste was basically indistinguishable from the original flavor, and although good, it was one of the weaker and lazier releases from the line.
Reese's Crunchy Cookie Cup
In 1997, a commercial aired that featured a flying Reese's cup, except it wasn't your regular peanut butter-filled cup — it was the Reese's Crunchy Cookie flavor. In the commercial, the cup courageously prevents a comet from destroying a city with its cookie crunch power. It was a heroic introduction to the cup's thin, crispy cookie layer.
We're unsure what prompted the candy-maker to discontinue this flavor, but it might've been a limited release. According to a Reddit thread with comments from people who remember them fondly, it definitely didn't have to do with the taste. One user even said, "Thank you for posting this- I've been trying to explain to my wife of 9 years that this is my favorite candy I've ever had- but it doesn't exist anymore!"
Ironically, the thread was made the same year that Reese's decided to reissue the cup, albeit while changing things up a bit with crunchy cookie bits in place of a single disc-shaped layer. It's a similar take, but not exactly the same as the original, and at the time of writing, it appears to have been discontinued again, as it's not available on the official Hersheyland page. We're guessing either version would've ranked high on our list of Reese's candy varieties had it still existed in its first form.
Reese's Whipps
Reese's Whipps, with its lighter, fluffier nougat consistency, were marketed as having 40% less fat than the leading chocolate candy, with each bite offering a "soft, light, and airy experience," per the official press release. Originally released in 2007, it was the first time Reese's made a whipped peanut butter cup-flavored bar, and based on unconfirmed reports, it was supposedly available until 2010.
People compared the flavor and consistency to a 3 Musketeers bar, but with a touch of peanut butter. Based on one review, the flavor was enjoyable but not necessarily a knockout, which may have factored into Reese's decision to quietly discontinue it. However, as this "Bring Reese's Whipps BACK" petition with over 500 signatures suggests, it still had a good number of fans years after it was discontinued.
Reese's Swoops
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups meets Pringles in an interesting mash-up of two snacking classics. In 2003, Hershey introduced Swoops, a line of Pringle-shaped chocolates that included Reese's, Almond Joy, York Peppermint Patty, Hershey's Milk Chocolate, and others. They came in packs of six individually-wrapped Swoops, and had a Pringles-like curve that melted against the roof of your mouth.
In its classic '90s commercial, everyday people perform a swooping dance to the hit song "Whoomp! (There It Is)" from the musical group Tag Team, which humorously replaces "whoomp" with "swoops." For reasons unknown, the line became one of many discontinued Hershey's chocolates in 2006.
The brief run didn't prevent them from making a lasting impression on fans, though. There are still plenty of nostalgia-philes who would love to see Swoops return.
Reese's Big Cup with Mixed Nuts
Cashews, almonds, and peanuts stuffed into creamy peanut butter? Sounds like a match made in snack heaven. Reese's Big Cup with Mixed Nuts had permanent lineup energy, but was only given a limited run from 2006 to 2007. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Discontinued Foods, a lot of people never knew they existed, but would've loved to try them had they known about this variety when it was available.
Another reviewer says that Reese's didn't skimp out on the nuts, either. Each cup contained full-sized, halved nuts that provided a nice, crunchy consistency. While Reese's has added all sorts of ingredients to its cups over the years, this is one of the rare times that it has added different types of nuts. Sadly, we were unable to find a usable picture of the original packaging.