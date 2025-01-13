The Best Reese's Candy Isn't The Original Peanut Butter Cup

Ah, the humble Reese's. One of the most popular candy brands in the United States, Reese's is known for its delicious chocolate and peanut butter mixtures, namely its classic Peanut Butter Cup. However, when it comes to the best Reese's candy out there, our pick is a little out of left field: Reese's Sticks. An almost distant cousin of the Nutty Buddy, Reese's sticks are the perfect marriage of chocolate, peanut butter, and crunch.

Advertisement

In an extensive taste test of 15 different varieties of Reese's candy, Tasting Table ranked Reese's Sticks as the superior choice in terms of flavor and texture. These delicious fan-favorites are slim, stick-shaped candy bars that feature layers of crispy wafer and smooth peanut butter, coated in a delicate layer of milk chocolate. They're light and multi-textual, and they don't crumble in the mouth as one would expect. All of it creates an experience that sets these bad boys apart from their cup-shaped ancestors.