The Best Reese's Candy Isn't The Original Peanut Butter Cup
Ah, the humble Reese's. One of the most popular candy brands in the United States, Reese's is known for its delicious chocolate and peanut butter mixtures, namely its classic Peanut Butter Cup. However, when it comes to the best Reese's candy out there, our pick is a little out of left field: Reese's Sticks. An almost distant cousin of the Nutty Buddy, Reese's sticks are the perfect marriage of chocolate, peanut butter, and crunch.
In an extensive taste test of 15 different varieties of Reese's candy, Tasting Table ranked Reese's Sticks as the superior choice in terms of flavor and texture. These delicious fan-favorites are slim, stick-shaped candy bars that feature layers of crispy wafer and smooth peanut butter, coated in a delicate layer of milk chocolate. They're light and multi-textual, and they don't crumble in the mouth as one would expect. All of it creates an experience that sets these bad boys apart from their cup-shaped ancestors.
A premier choice
Introduced in 1998, Reese's Sticks have become a stalwart of the brand. The wafers really allow that signature Reese's peanut butter taste to shine while tempering its richness. They're not as overwhelming as the brand's Caramel Big Cup or Chocolate Lava Big Cups, and their packaging helps with portion control, if that's what you're looking for.
Reese's Sticks typically come in a package of two, though there is a king-sized pack available with four sticks. Our reviewers found the packaging to be a little long and awkward and suggested that they might be more appealing if individually wrapped or served in a bite-sized version. However, this doesn't affect their delicious flavor and versatility. You can use them as a topping to spruce up ice cream sundaes, incorporate them into cookie recipes, or freeze them for a different experience. Or, simply enjoy them as they come. Reese's Sticks deliver the perfect trifecta of flavors and textures that make them the premier Reese's choice.