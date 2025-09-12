13 Retired '90s Candies We're Nostalgic For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Look at the biggest trends, TV shows, and movies from the last few years, and one thing is clear: '90s nostalgia is a seriously profitable business. Those who remember the last decade of the 20th century are willing to pony up quite a bit of cash to see a return of their all-time favorites, from fashion to music to interior design.

For those who were kids in the '90s — or kids at heart — there are some specific things you might associate with the decade. Things like cartoons, video games, and of course, candy. What did you save up your allowance to buy? What TV commercials made you think candy bars could actually be magic?

If you want to revisit those '90s favorites, there are plenty of classic candies you can buy today. Major hits like Bubble Tape and Sour Patch Kids are still readily available. But some candies of the era are seemingly gone for good. Despite online petitions, endless social media posts, and the consumer power of nostalgia, some people will have to savor their favorite sweets in memory only.