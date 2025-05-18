13 Discontinued Snacks We're Glad Are Gone Forever

Snacks of a bygone era evoke a particular type of nostalgia. They remind us of simpler times when life was easy-breezy, the world was our oyster, and our palates weren't yet refined. Alongside homemade waterslides on the driveway and staying out past curfew to catch fireflies, our childhoods were defined by neon-colored, disturbingly sweet treats. We tend to look back on these nearly forgotten foods of yesteryear with fondness, when truthfully, if they were to come back, we'd be repulsed.

Not every snack has earned a place in nostalgic food-heaven alongside French Toast Crunch and Altoids Sours (both of which seem to have made a comeback). Some old snacks found themselves in a different place, a kind of sugary netherworld — the junk food realm of eternal damnation, if you will. Maybe we just had really bad taste back then, or maybe our favorite junk food companies were getting a little too creative, using us '80s, '90s, and '00s kids as sugar-hungry guinea pigs.

No matter the reasons behind ever making these abominations, let's take a look at some of these infamous moments in processed-food history. In this list, we'll uncover the worst of the worst snacks that we think are the least likely to make a comeback, while thanking our lucky stars for the much more refined treats we've been blessed with today.