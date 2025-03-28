11 Discontinued Candies Of The 1980s That You Might Remember

The 1980s was a decade of neon colors, bold flavors, and excess. The candy aisle of the '80s was much of the same, with colorful wrappers, treats that felt larger than life, and many new daring flavors for the sweet-toothed consumer. For anyone growing up at the time, each bite was a tiny sugar-fueled adventure with novel creations entering the candy scene that reflected the creative and vibrant decade that was the '80s.

While much of the candy of the 1980s was unique in flavor, these treats were also unique in their packaging. Bright designs, vivid colors, and neon hues were the norm, inspired by the fashion trends at the time. Sweet creations were also inspired by popular TV shows and movies, not only because they became merchandise but also because some played star roles on the big screen. For anyone whose childhood was in the '80s, these were not just candies — they were pop culture icons tucked into lunchboxes, traded at recess, and immortalized in the hands of movie characters.

While E.T.'s much-loved Reese's Pieces candies are still available today, other sought-after treats that were savored during the '80s have sadly left the snack racks. Some vanished because of corporate buyouts, others fell victim to changing tastes, and a few were just a little too ahead of their time. No matter the reason, their absence is still felt by those who once tore into their crinkly wrappers with giddy excitement.