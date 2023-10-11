Whatever Happened To Hershey's Bar None?

There are many delicious candies of the past that you might crave from time to time, like Altoids Sours from the early aughts, or perhaps Nestle's Wonder Ball. We all have our favorite discontinued candy or food that we occasionally long for. But out of all of them, one of the more unique candies that are no longer on supermarket and convenience store shelves is Hershey's Bar None. Haven't you heard of it? That makes sense, because it was discontinued back in 1997.

The bar was first introduced by Hershey's to the U.S. market in 1987. In a 1988 commercial for the product, it was advertised as "the ultimate chocolate extravaganza" that would tame "the chocolate beasty," (whatever that means). If you never tried it, the candy bar was made of chocolate wafers layered with chocolate cream, topped with crushed peanuts, and covered in milk chocolate. The company changed its recipe a few years later in 1992, added caramel, and split it into two wafer bars.