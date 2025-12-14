The Discontinued Hershey's Chocolate Product That Fans Hated After An Ingredient Change

History has shown us time and again that chocolate with a candy coating is a winning combination. Would an M&M ever lie to you? Of course not. Which is why Hershey thought it could throw its chocolatey hat in the ring back in 2005 with the advent of Kissables. These were tiny Hershey's Kisses with a colorful candy coating. Seems like a match made in heaven, right? Things were good for a while, but eventually the candy's taste took an abrupt left turn and had a lot of fans hating the result. It seems that, in an effort to save money, Hershey stopped making Kissables with cocoa butter and instead swapped in vegetable oil.

Kissables switched from cocoa butter to vegetable oil in 2007. The change caused consumer complaints because it was never publicized. The packaging remained the same, so only careful readers of the ingredient list would notice. Instead of raising prices, Hershey quietly swapped to a cheaper ingredient. While some people disliked the taste, TODAY ran a blind taste test and said about half of participants preferred the new version. Of course, that means about half preferred the cocoa butter version. At least one person claimed the vegetable oil version tasted musky.

In 2008, Hershey responded to criticism by pointing out that most of their products, such as Hershey bars, were still made with cocoa butter – about 85% in fact. Still, that didn't apply to the Kissables, which had fallen into the 15% of products that no longer used cocoa butter.