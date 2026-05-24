9 Groceries Costco Customers Say Aren't Worth It

There are nearly 650 Costco stores in the U.S. (at the time of writing), and each of them has its own eager and engaged membership base. In fact, every month, hundreds of thousands of shoppers flock to the warehouse retailer to stock up on their favorite products. So, if anyone is an expert on what to buy and what to skip, it's them.

For this list, we wanted to know more about the grocery items that Costco customers have tried and tested and, in their opinion, aren't worth the money. So, we scanned Reddit threads and Costco's own reviews to find out the products that prompt really strong feelings from customers (like, really, really strong ones), and we weren't disappointed.

We won't give away too many details, but here's an idea of some of the things these items have been compared to: Chemicals, dog food, motor oil, and battery acid. Yes, for real. Let's dive in.