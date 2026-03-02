The Refrigerated Meal Brand From Costco To Avoid In Every Variety, According To Customers
There's a lot to love about Costco, from its food court selection to its excellent prices. One item that has many shoppers in a chokehold, though, is its bulk refrigerated and frozen meals. If you can find something you like, you'll be happy to know that you can get it in bulk quantities at Costco, meaning that you'll never have to see the day when your fridge is out of your favorite Costco pizza or refrigerated deli salad.
However, the one item that should never see the inside of your refrigerator, per online reviewers, is anything under the Kevin's Natural Foods brand. It sells everything from Thai coconut chicken to Korean barbecue-style beef — both of which sound pretty tantalizing. But the reality is that people really dislike Kevin and his namesake products.
On a Reddit thread about people's "favorite" ("favorite" being generous) Kevin's branded items to buy, many folks aired their complaints about it. "I am begging Kevin to stay away from Asian cuisine," said one Reddit user. "I actively avoid Kevin," another Reddit user said. Several users on that thread speculated about why Costco would stock these items when they give off such a bad impression. One user explained that they not only avoid Kevin's but another brand called Amylu. "I don't understand how they are so popular. Are they perhaps married?" they posited.
What makes Kevin's so bad?
Normally, when it comes to products, customer reviews express what exactly is wrong with them. The response to Kevin's brand, instead, has been more of like an endless firehose of hate rather than a list of specific things that the brand does poorly. "[Its] entire product line is full of very simple dishes that are almost entirely impossible to get that [egregiously] wrong, yet they manage to do it anyhow," said one Reddit user on a thread about Kevin's turkey gravy.
That's not to say that all of Kevin's products are bad — and it seems like much of it is up to customer preference. Its cilantro lime chicken made our list of items to buy from Costco in spring 2025; our reviewer had positive things to say about its flavor and tender texture. However, another user on Reddit called this entrée "dog food," with another person commenting that not even their pooch would eat it. Normally, we would tell you to try it for yourself, but the number of bad experiences tells us it's a brand you may be better off avoiding.