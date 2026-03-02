The Refrigerated Meal Brand From Costco To Avoid In Every Variety, According To Customers

There's a lot to love about Costco, from its food court selection to its excellent prices. One item that has many shoppers in a chokehold, though, is its bulk refrigerated and frozen meals. If you can find something you like, you'll be happy to know that you can get it in bulk quantities at Costco, meaning that you'll never have to see the day when your fridge is out of your favorite Costco pizza or refrigerated deli salad.

However, the one item that should never see the inside of your refrigerator, per online reviewers, is anything under the Kevin's Natural Foods brand. It sells everything from Thai coconut chicken to Korean barbecue-style beef — both of which sound pretty tantalizing. But the reality is that people really dislike Kevin and his namesake products.

On a Reddit thread about people's "favorite" ("favorite" being generous) Kevin's branded items to buy, many folks aired their complaints about it. "I am begging Kevin to stay away from Asian cuisine," said one Reddit user. "I actively avoid Kevin," another Reddit user said. Several users on that thread speculated about why Costco would stock these items when they give off such a bad impression. One user explained that they not only avoid Kevin's but another brand called Amylu. "I don't understand how they are so popular. Are they perhaps married?" they posited.