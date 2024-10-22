8 Gluten-Free Frozen Dinners, Ranked

The folks who grew up in the '90s and early 2000s probably remember the popularity of Lean Cuisine meals. This brand is still going strong and has expanded its frozen dinner offerings to meet its customers' dietary needs. I was happy to discover that Lean Cuisine has four different gluten-free meal options including Buffalo-style chicken, chicken in sweet barbecue sauce, Korean-style beef and vegetables, and the herb-roasted chicken, which I chose for this review. The poultry is covered in a herb sauce and served with a side of roasted potatoes and broccoli.

If you are looking for a lighter option, you really can't go wrong with this choice. At only 180 calories per meal (which is significantly less than most of the other options on this list) and 18 grams of protein, you'll get a lot of nutritional value with this choice. This particular meal is also certified by the American Heart Association as meeting its criteria for heart-healthy food.

But with all this said, I couldn't give this meal a higher ranking due to the chicken's odd texture. It felt like I was chewing a piece of cooked rubber. Since the main component of this dish was hard to swallow, I found little enjoyment in the meal as a whole. Plus, the packaging didn't explicitly state it was gluten-free, which meant I had to go to the website to make sure of it. Unfortunately, this also makes me question if it is gluten-free certified and what that means for those with severe gluten allergies or Celiac disease.