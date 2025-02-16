15 Frozen Chinese Food Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

Today we're taking a deep dive into a classic American staple: Chinese-inspired dishes. Americanized versions of cultural cuisine have become a common indulgence when all you want to do after work is order some takeout. Maybe your house, like my childhood home, is riddled with paper takeout menus from local Chinese spots. Perhaps you've never wavered from your go-to order. Sometimes, though, the hunger for Chinese food hits but takeout isn't an option. That's when the freezer section of your local grocery store can come in handy.

Frozen Chinese food options vary pretty wildly in terms of quality. I tried 15 frozen Chinese selections from local grocery stores like Kroger, Safeway, and Trader Joe's to see which were up to snuff. While some were impressive, others were cheap imitations of the real thing that I won't be reaching for any time soon. I scored each based primarily on flavor, texture, and how comparable it was to Chinese takeout. In some cases, I adjusted a ranking slightly based on the cost of the meal or nutritional factors. Overall, while most of the dishes weren't anything to write home about, some will continually make it into my cart on my weekly grocery run.