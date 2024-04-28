The Supposed History Of Beef And Broccoli Dates Back To The 1920s

As one of the largest and most populous countries, it's no surprise China's culinary contributions are rich and varied. In addition to the nation's extensive selection of regional Chinese food, a large diaspora created crossovers in a multitude of other locales, too. From Peruvian-Chinese fusion cuisine called chifa, to Peranakan foods found in South East Asia, Chinese culinary methods adapted into a multitude of forms. Such hybridization occurred in North America, too — creating Chinese American cuisine.

This culinary umbrella includes staples like sweet and sour sauce, orange chicken, as well as takeout favorite beef and broccoli. This beloved stir-fry first took hold in the U.S., presumably crafted by Chinese immigrants in California. They fused broccoli — brought to the West Coast by Italians — with beef, tied together by familiar Chinese ingredients like ginger, oyster sauce, and cornstarch. Precisely when such a spontaneous creation occurred is uncertain, but most suspect the 1920s, when the dish became a restaurant staple. Since then, it's remained a Chinese-American favorite.