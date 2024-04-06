Can't Find Lo Mein Noodles? Spaghetti Does The Same Job In A Pinch

There's nothing more frustrating than following a recipe and realizing you have every necessary ingredient but one. But, you don't have to despair when this problem arises, simply get creative. Often, in your kitchen, several substitutes are hiding in plain sight. Tasting Table recipe developer Leah Maroney's roasted pork lo mein recipe comes with an accessible ingredient swap if you find that you don't have traditional lo mein noodles.

"If you can't find fresh lo mein noodles, you can use spaghetti," says Maroney. "This doesn't have the same elastic bite, but it will do just fine when you're in a pinch." Spaghetti is a pantry staple many people probably already have in their kitchen, making it a great go-to ingredient when needed. A benefit of this swap is that spaghetti is usually eaten with a sauce, so it'll take on the savory flavors of the lo mein easily. Maroney points out that a downside to this replacement is that it will slightly change the texture. You can try to make up for this change by cooking your pasta al dente. This gives it a firmer bite with more snap, similar to the elasticity of lo mein noodles.