Why Costco's Kirkland Signature Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Sandwiches Almost Didn't Happen

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has hundreds of items that people regularly rely on, from clothing to cleaning products to frozen foods. The brand itself (which is the only private brand at Costco) brought in over $85 billion in sales last year for Costco, per The Wall Street Journal, which means we're not the only ones who love the Kirkland Signature organic pure maple syrup or the Kirkland Signature organic coconut water. Meanwhile, one of Kirkland's most iconic items – the bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich – almost didn't happen, and you can blame Costco's CEO.

Perhaps we should say "thank" the CEO, since he did eventually approve the breakfast item, but not before putting up a fight. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Costco CEO Ron Vachris revealed that when his team approached him about the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich, he told them no. He appreciated the idea but wanted to ensure that the Kirkland Signature item would "exceed" the national brand for breakfast sandwiches already performing so well in the market. Vachris recognized that the highest value item in the sandwich was the protein (the bacon), so he asked the buyer to partner with the supplier to improve the quality. The buyer ended up adding 40% more protein (more bacon) to the breakfast sandwich while still maintaining the item's original price point. Vachris was happy with the changes and officially approved the item for the market.