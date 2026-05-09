10 Costco Items Customers Say Have Declined In Quality
One of the biggest reasons people choose to shop at Costco is the low prices, but another thing that pulls people through the door is the quality of many of these affordable products. People love the brand's frozen fruits, for example, as well as its Italian-style meatballs, cheese, fish, nuts, and so much more. Unfortunately, when it comes to quality, Costco doesn't always meet people's expectations.
Lately, a few shoppers have noticed that some of their favorite items don't taste like they used to. They comment how the quality is noticeably lacking, adding that the price is usually the same (if not higher). Understandably, this leaves many people feeling upset, and they often turn to social media to air out their grievances. We combed through several Reddit threads to find those Costco items that customers say have declined in quality. Find the results of our extensive search below.
Produce
There isn't much that Costco doesn't sell. Need glasses? Check. Need medication for the dog? Check. How about bananas? Check. The warehouse retailer has a pretty big produce section, which offers everything from wild mushrooms and seedless grapes to cucumbers and tomatoes. But over the last few years, some customers say the quality of this produce hasn't been up to scratch. Some shoppers have found that their broccoli and cauliflower florets have gone brown soon after purchase, while others have noticed that their favorite fruits and vegetables turn moldy pretty quickly. "The strawberries you have to eat while driving home," wrote one Redditor.
It didn't used to be this way. Many have observed that the quality has noticeably declined recently. And according to one employee, there's a simple explanation: Some stores are simply getting too much produce delivered, and most of it has to sit in the back until there's space for it on the shelf. This means that by the time the customer takes it home, it's pretty close to going bad. The employee mentioned on Reddit: "Our corporate office is so worried about something selling out that they're over ordering and they're causing our quality to go down and risking the safety of their employees."
Chicken
It's not just the produce. Customers have also noticed that Costco's chicken products are also increasingly going downhill. In fact, one customer shared that around one quarter of the bag of Kirkland chicken chunks is full of chewy and tough pieces. Many people agreed, and some even questioned whether Costco membership was worth it anymore because of the declining quality.
It's not just rubbery pieces that people have recently noticed at Costco. Some say the meat is now particularly woody, which basically means that the chicken has an unpleasant, coarse texture. The issue isn't entirely Costco's fault, though. It's actually a symptom of the wider problem within the factory farming industry. In short: Birds are bred to grow incredibly quickly, and this can lead to degradation of their muscles.
For some, woody chicken breasts are so off-putting that they have sworn off it completely. "I used to love chicken and lately anywhere I go that serves it, serves this terrible chicken that is tough, chewy, grainy, spongy, and just plain nasty," wrote one Redditor, adding that chicken from Costco shares these characteristics now.
Bacon
According to shoppers, Costco's bacon isn't what it used to be either. Customers have noticed that the Kirkland strips have a slightly gamey flavor. In some products, this could be a good thing, but the general consensus is that Costco's bacon no longer tastes good. The use of the word gamey in this context probably implies that the meat has an overly strong or pungent flavor.
Others have noticed that the texture is now too thin, the strips disintegrate when cooking, and the meat is far too fatty. Some people who bought it for years have given up on Costco bacon altogether after one too many bad experiences. One customer shared: "The last pack I opened had the structure of Halloween decor cobwebs."
For some shoppers, the bacon issue isn't just a Costco thing. In fact, some say that, in the last few years, bacon in general hasn't been what it used to be. Some have speculated that perhaps producers have cut costs since the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in deterioration of quality.
Potstickers
Costco's Kirkland label is one of its best sellers, but the retailer also carries name brands. Among them is Ling Ling, a popular brand that specializes in frozen products with a portfolio that includes everything from ramen and fried rice to potstickers and spring rolls. Unfortunately, according to some Costco customers, Ling Ling's Potstickers aren't as good as they used to be.
In fact, some shoppers have speculated that Ling Ling has actually changed the recipe of its popular All Natural Potstickers. Others claim that the flavor has gone downhill and there are fewer ingredients inside each dumpling, while others think the wrapper is simply too thick.
Fortunately, Ling Ling isn't the only brand of potstickers that Costco carries. Many people swear that the Bibigo dumplings are considerably better in terms of taste, texture, and overall quality. The wrappers are supposedly much thinner and enjoyable, and the ingredients inside the dumplings have a much better flavor.
Beecher's Mac & Cheese
Beecher's has a reputation for offering one of the best mac and cheese products on the market. In fact, the brand is so confident that it features "World's Best" written on the label – the brand claims the title is based on customer feedback.
Now, there's no question that Beecher's Mac & Cheese that you can get at Costco has a lot of fans. People have praised the quality and flavor of the sauce, as well as the texture of the pasta. However, lately, many Costco customers have been questioning whether Beecher's is now doing something differently, because, in their opinion, this mac and cheese just doesn't taste as good as it used to.
Some have said that the sauce isn't as flavorful as it used to be, with a few people resorting to seasoning it themselves to give it an extra kick. Others have speculated that Beecher's is now opting for cheaper ingredients due to the drop in quality. On that note, some say that the cost is too much for what it is. "They had to have changed [the recipe]," said one Redditor. "It's not as good as it was two or so years ago. Truly disappointing considering the crack prices they charge for it."
Oat milk
Oat milk is now one of the most popular dairy-free alternatives on the market. Per Fortune Business Insights, the market is expected to increase to more than $14 billion by 2034. This monumental growth is all down to brands jumping on the plant-based milk bandwagon, like Costco, which offers organic oat milk under its Kirkland Signature brand. Unsurprisingly, wider accessibility doesn't always equal quality.
According to some Costco shoppers, while the Kirkland Signature oat milk used to be pretty good, lately it has been declining in quality. People have complained that the milk doesn't froth up like it used to, which means it isn't great for milky coffees like cappuccinos and lattes. Others have complained that the new recipe causes the oat milk to separate, which is really unappetizing to see and consume.
For some, it's not just the lack of froth where they see the downgrade, but it seems that the change is also evident in flavor. Customers complain that the flavor mimics the same chalk-like appearance and that it somehow tastes artificial.
Bacon crumbles
Want to elevate a baked potato? Cover it with bacon crumbles. What about mac and cheese? Bacon crumbles. How about salads? Well, you get where we're going with this. Basically, people use Costco's bacon crumbles to add more crunch and smoky flavor to their meals when they feel like they are a bit lackluster. But, lately, for some people, Costco's Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles, which, unlike many bacon bits, are made with real bacon, just hit differently.
People have noticed that, like the regular bacon strips, the crumbles seem to have an unusual flavor to them — some describing it as very unappetizing, almost metal-like. Others claim they are too fatty, which makes them chewy and unpleasant. One customer explained that there are better brands on the market, and that they don't reach for Kirkland's version anymore.
Breakfast sandwiches
Sometimes only a breakfast sandwich will do. If you haven't got the energy to make one yourself, Costco has the solution: Its pre-made Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches, featuring a spiral butter croissant, smoked bacon, egg, and cheese. When the product first hit the shelves a couple of years ago, people were excited. They said it was just like a breakfast sandwich you could grab from Starbucks or McDonald's, but you could warm it up in your air fryer without having to leave the house.
Lately, however, people haven't been as impressed with the product as they used to. Some customers have noticed that the bacon slices are much thinner, and the sandwich in general has shrunk in size. Others say the egg is also smaller, but the price hasn't dropped. One customer disappointedly argued that like many other products that start strong, this breakfast sandwich has also experienced cost reductions.
It's worth mentioning that when we first tried this sandwich in our taste test of Kirkland's frozen meals, we noted that the bacon was chewy, and we were left wanting more eggs and cheese. Overall, the general conclusion was explained as "satisfactory," but it needed a little livening up with sauce and additional ingredients.
Kirkland butter
Another Costco product that customers have been seriously disappointed with recently is the Kirkland butter. Some say they used to rely on the product for all of their baking needs, but lately, something seems to be different. Pie crusts are crumbling, icing is going dry, and subpar cookies are coming out of the oven. It's a baking disaster, and according to many bakers, a change in the Kirkland butter recipe is to blame.
Specifically, home bakers are speculating that Costco has changed the water ratio in its butter, which is playing havoc with people's recipes. Some even reported that the butter doesn't soften anymore, even if you leave it out at room temperature. Many people have responded to disappointed bakers by advising them to turn their backs on Kirkland for good. Instead, people generally recommended more reliable alternatives, such as Kerrygold as one of the best butter brands.
Tortilla chips
A good tortilla chip is crispy, crunchy, and a little salty. It's the perfect vessel for a dip; it doesn't overpower the flavor, but it still has a nice earthy undertone on its own. For some, Costco's tortilla chips do the job well, but others say that while they used to be good, they no longer cut the mustard. Or the guac, so to speak.
Many customers note that while the chips used to be salty, crunchy, and large, they now distinctly lack flavor and are overly brittle and crumbly. As a result, some have decided to turn their backs on the chips completely, choosing different brands or even resorting to making their own from scratch. "It's disappointing," said one Redditor. "My family and I loved these chips and regularly bought several dozen bags a year, but now we barely purchase any because it resembles stale chips now."
In the market for a good tortilla chip? We've got you. When we ranked 15 popular tortilla chips brands, Mi Niña chips came out as the winner.
Methodology
To help you avoid a disappointing shopping experience, we combed through social media commentary to find out which Costco items customers say have declined in quality. For the most part, people took to Reddit, specifically, to talk about their grievances, so that's where we found most items featured on this list.
We looked at multiple threads on this topic and noted down the products that came up time and time again, provoking the strongest reactions from customers. We looked at issues like a notable negative change in taste and texture, as well as cases of shrinkflation (prices rising or staying the same, while the product gets noticeably smaller in size).
Of course, not everyone will agree that these items are worth spurning. If you still love these products, please, keep buying them. But here, we have aimed to highlight the general consensus that these items are no longer as good as they used to be, and, as a result, you might be better off spending your money elsewhere.