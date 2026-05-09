10 Costco Items Customers Say Have Declined In Quality

There isn't much that Costco doesn't sell. Need glasses? Check. Need medication for the dog? Check. How about bananas? Check. The warehouse retailer has a pretty big produce section, which offers everything from wild mushrooms and seedless grapes to cucumbers and tomatoes. But over the last few years, some customers say the quality of this produce hasn't been up to scratch. Some shoppers have found that their broccoli and cauliflower florets have gone brown soon after purchase, while others have noticed that their favorite fruits and vegetables turn moldy pretty quickly. "The strawberries you have to eat while driving home," wrote one Redditor.

It didn't used to be this way. Many have observed that the quality has noticeably declined recently. And according to one employee, there's a simple explanation: Some stores are simply getting too much produce delivered, and most of it has to sit in the back until there's space for it on the shelf. This means that by the time the customer takes it home, it's pretty close to going bad. The employee mentioned on Reddit: "Our corporate office is so worried about something selling out that they're over ordering and they're causing our quality to go down and risking the safety of their employees."