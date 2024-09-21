What Makes Kerrygold The Absolute Best Unsalted Butter

In the U.S., vibrant colors in food usually suggest the addition of artificial dyes. The brighter, darker yellow color of Kerrygold butter, however, is all-natural. The color comes from beta carotene, an antioxidant present in grass, which is the primary food source of Kerrygold cows. The milk — and subsequent butter — of grass-fed cows is higher in vitamins A and K2, which can contribute to vision, skin, heart, and bone health, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, powerful healthy fats that can fight inflammation.

Kerrygold butter contains 82% butterfat content, which differs from the USDA minimum requirement of 80% butterfat that most American butter contains. The process of churning butter separates liquid from fat, so Kerrygold butter is churned for longer to achieve the higher fat content, producing a creamier, more velvety butter thanks to its lower liquid content.

This is what makes the biggest difference in the outcome of your recipes, specifically in baked goods. For delicate pastries like croissants, brioche, or puffed pastry, the higher-fat butter is largely considered to be the best option for ease of lamination (the tricky process of layering dough and butter that relies on a creamy butter). It can also produce richer, more tender results even in your run-of-the-mill cookies and cakes. And the robust flavor comes through perhaps the most when it's standing alone, like when spread on top of toast.