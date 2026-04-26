How Costco Is Able To Keep Kirkland Signature Products Affordable

What's your favorite Kirkland Signature product? If you're struggling to answer, we totally get it. After all, the brand offers hundreds of items under this label, ranging from canned tuna and different cheeses to various types of whiskey and beyond. Heck, you can even buy Kirkland Signature hair regrowth treatment.

The variety is unmatched. But, of course, aside from variety, there's another big plus to the Kirkland Signature range: the prices. Its private label range is often significantly cheaper than the other branded items on the shelves, which makes it even more appealing.

But how, exactly, does Costco manage to keep its Kirkland Signature products so affordable? It turns out it has more than a few tricks up its sleeve. Read on to find out more, but spoiler alert: It's one of the big reasons why Costco stores aren't that exciting to look at (sorry, Costco, but you know it's the truth).