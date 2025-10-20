7 TikTok Food Influencers Every Costco Shopper Should Follow
You've heard of a Disney adult, right? They're basically grown-ups who are obsessed with Disney movies, Disney merchandise, Disney parks — if it's associated with Disney, they're guaranteed to be a fan of it. Well, there's another less-likely American company that seems to have the same pull with quite a few people: Costco.
At the time of writing, the warehouse grocery store chain had 81 million paid members globally. Some are more keen than others. To give you an idea: Married couple David and Susan Schwartz have written about their love for Costco in a self-published book, which documents their journey visiting more than 200 Costco locations around the world. That's the kind of love Costco inspires, with its low prices, in-house food court, and unique product offerings.
If you can relate, don't worry, you don't have to travel the world and write a book to prove your love. Instead, you can pledge your allegiance to some of these TikTok food influencers, who are dedicated to ensuring that all of the app's users get the most current Costco information possible. We thank them for their service.
1. Costcohotfinds
Laura Lamb, based in Dallas, describes herself as a "Costco obsessed mom." But she's more than obsessed, she has, quite frankly, become an expert on the warehouse chain. With 1.5 million followers on TikTok, people flock to her account, @costcohotfinds, as a trusted and reliable source of all things Costco.
Lamb posts about basically anything that catches her eye at Costco (and she also partners with brands that sell products in the store), but most of her content is food-related. The TikTok star will keep you updated on promotions, ensuring you don't miss out on limited-edition offers on your favorite products, while providing reviews on everything from new additions at the food court (like salted brownie caramel sundaes) to exciting products on the shelves.
There isn't much Lamb won't take home and try. Her account features content on seasonal treats (like Halloween cookies and giant advent calendars), party foods, kid favorites, baked goods, prepared dinners, and that's just scratching the surface.
2. Photogami
Content creator Photogami has a few different identities. He's a photographer and travel enthusiast, for example, and he's also passionate about sushi. In fact, his TikTok name is actually listed as The Sushi Guy. But don't worry if you're not into seafood, because @photogami has another nickname: Costco Fanboy.
You can rely on this TikTok influencer, who, at the time of writing, has accumulated around 545,000 followers, to keep you up to date on the top foodie finds at the warehouse chain. He regularly posts videos dedicated to the best Asian products, in particular, keeping followers up to date on snacks and treats like ramen, kimchi, yakisoba, Korean-style pancakes, and so much more.
You can trust him as a Costco expert, not just because he seemingly spends half his life in the store now, but because he has been doing this for a very long time. In fact, this TikTok influencer has been a Costco member since 2007.
3. Costcokitchen
Have you ever been for a Costco haul, got all of your new exciting food finds home, and then realized that you're not actually sure what to do with them? That's where @costcokitchen comes in. This TikTok account, run by recipe developer and blogger Olivia Yi, is devoted to not just helping you shop at Costco, but also make delicious meals with everything you find there.
Her easy-to-follow recipe videos take simple staples from Costco, like seasoning rubs, pasta, seeds, and shrimp, and show you how to transform them into quick and tasty meals for the whole family.
Yi's recipes, featured alongside her honest reviews of Costco products, have earned her nearly 317,000 followers on the app, as well as a like count of almost 5 million (at the time of writing). If you enjoy the account but want more detailed recipes, you can also find in-depth descriptions and photos of each dish on her self-titled blog, too.
4. Costcofoodreviews
Let's be honest, spending your hard-earned money on a food product that just isn't that tasty is far from the worst thing that can happen to a person, but it is downright frustrating. To help you avoid splashing the cash unnecessarily, check out @costcofoodreviews.
At the time of writing, this TikTok account, led by food influencer Kelsey Oppenheim, boasts more than 212,000 followers and has accumulated nearly 2.5 million likes, thanks to Oppenheim's commitment to reviewing every single product on Costco's shelves. And because her account is not actually affiliated with the warehouse chain, you can be confident that the reviews are honest. That said, like many Costco influencers, Oppenheim does partner with some of the brands that are available at Costco, but these, of course, are clearly labeled in the video descriptions.
Oppenheim also lets you know when brand new products have dropped, so you can get there as quickly as possible to stock up on your favorites. This is definitely one to scroll through the night before a Costco haul.
5. Costcoguide
Angela Ackerman, the brains behind @costcoguide, is another TikTok mom who doubles as an expert on all things Costco. Similar to Laura Lamb of @costcohotfinds, she is committed to educating all of her 894,000 followers on everything they should be checking out at their local branch of the warehouse chain, from clothing to planters to, you guessed it, lots and lots of food.
Every week, you can expect to find new videos from Ackerman as she consistently peruses the shelves of Costco, finding and reviewing new products like plantain chips, dessert bars, ice cream, burritos, and so much more. Often, her videos will also include a full breakdown of the products' biggest assets, like protein content or taste factor. It's not just about what's available, but why you should buy it, too. Again, this account is essential for scrolling for the night or morning before you head off to spend your hard-earned money at the warehouse chain. When you're going to a store as well-stocked as Costco, preparation is key.
6. Costcocorner
With just over 52,000 followers, this TikTok account may not have built up quite as big of an audience as some of the others on this list, but @costcocorner is definitely still worth your attention. Run by a user simply identified as David, who lives in Los Angeles, the account regularly features videos rounding up the best items in the store.
If you're looking for, say, the best high protein product at Costco this week, @costcocorner has you covered. Maybe you're looking for snack foods, or deals on cookies? It's got you covered there, too.
But usually, @costcocorner provides general roundups of the best finds they've discovered that week. These videos often feature beauty items, clothing, or toys, but they're frequently dedicated to food and drink products, too. If you're someone who suffers from FOMO (that's the fear of missing out, in case you weren't aware), this account will make sure you're always in the loop with the best Costco finds.
7. Discovering_costco
If you want to stay up to date with the newest and most exciting Costco finds, @discovering_costco has its finger on the pulse. Many of the videos on this account, which boasts nearly 52,000 followers on TikTok and thousands more on Instagram and Facebook, are mostly filmed in Illinois, so it's a particularly good follow if you're living in the Midwest. However, the account also stresses that it's dedicated to showcasing products beyond this region, too, so even if you're not local, it's still well worth your scroll time.
If you give @discovering_costco a follow, just like most of the accounts on this list, you can expect to be constantly updated with the best deals on Costco shelves, as well as new fun, tasty food finds. The account also posts about new essential kitchen products (well, sourdough starter-level essential anyway, you get the gist), as well as seasonal foods and holiday must-haves.