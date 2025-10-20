7 TikTok Food Influencers Every Costco Shopper Should Follow

You've heard of a Disney adult, right? They're basically grown-ups who are obsessed with Disney movies, Disney merchandise, Disney parks — if it's associated with Disney, they're guaranteed to be a fan of it. Well, there's another less-likely American company that seems to have the same pull with quite a few people: Costco.

At the time of writing, the warehouse grocery store chain had 81 million paid members globally. Some are more keen than others. To give you an idea: Married couple David and Susan Schwartz have written about their love for Costco in a self-published book, which documents their journey visiting more than 200 Costco locations around the world. That's the kind of love Costco inspires, with its low prices, in-house food court, and unique product offerings.

If you can relate, don't worry, you don't have to travel the world and write a book to prove your love. Instead, you can pledge your allegiance to some of these TikTok food influencers, who are dedicated to ensuring that all of the app's users get the most current Costco information possible. We thank them for their service.