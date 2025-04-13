8 Kitchen Tools You Should Buy From Costco And 7 You Can Skip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're looking to stock your kitchen, Costco is one of the best places to shop. It may be best known for selling bulk food items at a low cost, but the retailer also offers a wide selection of home and kitchen products. As with its food items, these products are often available for a lower price than you'd be able to find through other retailers, helping you get the most for your money. Moreover, many of these items are well-reviewed and come highly recommended by customers.

However, while there are several highly-rated products available from Costco, not every item it sells is a winner. Some kitchen tools and accessories have low to mediocre ratings. You'd be better off skipping these in favor of one of the many other exceptional options that are available. To help you decide what to spend your hard-earned money on (and what simply isn't worth it), we've rounded up a list of some Costco kitchen tools to buy, as well as others that you should skip. To compile this list, we looked closely at customer reviews, only recommending products that had a high average star rating based on dozens to thousands of reviews. Conversely, the products we don't recommend buying have a much lower average consumer rating.