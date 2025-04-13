8 Kitchen Tools You Should Buy From Costco And 7 You Can Skip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're looking to stock your kitchen, Costco is one of the best places to shop. It may be best known for selling bulk food items at a low cost, but the retailer also offers a wide selection of home and kitchen products. As with its food items, these products are often available for a lower price than you'd be able to find through other retailers, helping you get the most for your money. Moreover, many of these items are well-reviewed and come highly recommended by customers.
However, while there are several highly-rated products available from Costco, not every item it sells is a winner. Some kitchen tools and accessories have low to mediocre ratings. You'd be better off skipping these in favor of one of the many other exceptional options that are available. To help you decide what to spend your hard-earned money on (and what simply isn't worth it), we've rounded up a list of some Costco kitchen tools to buy, as well as others that you should skip. To compile this list, we looked closely at customer reviews, only recommending products that had a high average star rating based on dozens to thousands of reviews. Conversely, the products we don't recommend buying have a much lower average consumer rating.
Buy: Cuisinart 12-piece Essential Tool and Gadget Set
Whether you're just moving into your first place or you're looking to replace your old, outdated kitchen tools, you'll want to take a look at the Cuisinart 12-piece Essential Tool and Gadget Set. The tools in the set feature stainless steel construction for lasting durability. Many of the tools also feature a nylon head, making them suitable to use with your nonstick cookware items. Among others, some of the key tools you'll get with this set include two pairs of tongs, a can opener, a whisk, a peeler, two turners, and a silicone spatula.
This set made our list because of the functionality and versatility it provides, as well as the highly positive reviews it's gotten from customers. A few of the features that are highlighted across numerous reviews include the tools' overall durability, comfort, and ease of use. Reviewers also appreciate how comprehensive the set is, noting that it outfits them with many useful items for preparing a variety of meals.
Skip: Hamilton Beach Durathon Removable-Grid Belgian Waffle Maker
If you're on the hunt for a new waffle maker to whip up some delicious buttermilk Belgian waffles, you might want to pass on Hamilton Beach's Durathon Removable-Grid Belgian Waffle Maker. Despite all the features advertised by its manufacturers — such as a durable ceramic nonstick grid, removable and dishwasher-safe grids and drip tray, and the option to adjust the browning level to match your personal preferences — Costco customers don't seem all that impressed by this model.
It has a subpar rating of less than 4 stars. While many customers mention that they appreciate the removable grids, they simply aren't happy with the overall performance of this small appliance. Several share that it takes too long to make a single waffle, which can really draw out breakfast when you're cooking for more than one person. Others share that it simply doesn't get hot enough to get waffles as brown and crispy as they'd like.
Buy: KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield
When it comes to the best stand mixer brands, KitchenAid regularly tops the list. And, lucky for Costco members, you can purchase the KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield online. The mixer offers 11 different speeds and comes with five accessories, including a flat beater, flex edge beater, dough hook, whisk, and pouring shield, to help you meet the demands of each and every recipe you prepare. It comes in two color options as well: classic KitchenAid red or silver.
Reviews for this stand mixer are overwhelmingly positive, with the vast majority of reviewers deeming it worthy of a 4- or 5-star rating. The included accessories, quiet operation, and overall performance are a few features that many mention in their write-ups. Several users also shared that they were pleased with the lower price they were able to find through Costco compared to other retailers. However, a few did express some frustration with the functionality of the bowl lift feature, sharing that it was a bit more difficult to operate than they were anticipating.
Skip: Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother with K-Cup Pods
Keurig offers several top-rated single-serve coffee makers that you might want to consider purchasing. However, based on reviews on Costco's website, the Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother with K-Cup Pods is one model that you might just want to skip. While the coffee maker is designed to work with cups of varying sizes, can brew over ice, and offers a frother for both hot and cold milk, it doesn't come highly recommended by many reviewers.
In fact, about 25% of all customers were so disappointed with this purchase that they gave the single-serve coffee maker a dismal 1-star rating. In their write-ups, many complained that they simply couldn't get their coffee to taste right with the machine. Others expressed disappointment that the milk frother stopped working after a short time.
Buy: Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set
If you're looking for a high-quality cookware set at a reasonable price, then you'd be wise to shop at Costco. One of the most highly-rated sets you'll find is the Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set. Made from durable hard-anodized aluminum with a nonstick surface, these pieces offer durability and won't cause your foods to stick. Each piece is oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, can be used on all cooktop types, and is dishwasher-safe.
Several thousand customers agree that this cookware set is a good buy. They share that the pots and pans seem to be very well-made. Many also highlight the nonstick surface as an asset that makes both cooking and cleanup easier. The variety of sizes included in the set is something else that reviewers are generally pleased by. Customers appreciate being able to grab a pot or pan that matches the demands of the particular recipe they are preparing.
Skip: Staub Le Grande 7.4-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven
A dutch oven can be a real asset in the kitchen. With several more highly-rated options out there, you might want to scroll past the Staub Le Grande 7.4-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven if you come across it on Costco's website. At first glance, it looks like it could be a solid pick with its generous 7.4-quart capacity, enameled interior, and heavy-duty cast iron construction.
But when you take a look at customer reviews, this piece of cookware doesn't look so pretty anymore. Several customers gave the dutch oven a very low star rating, with a few lamenting that the interior is much bumpier and rougher than they'd expect from the manufacturer.
Buy: Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven
You can cook all of your favorite easy air fryer recipes — and a lot more — in the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven. The versatile small appliance offers 10 different functionalities, making it possible to air fry, broil, bake, toast, dehydrate, and more. It is larger than many other comparable models and can accommodate up to a 12-pound turkey. To help make sure each recipe comes out cooked to perfection, it also features an integrated food thermometer.
According to customer reviews, you'd be wise to consider the Ninja Foodi if you're looking for a versatile and top-performing small kitchen appliance. Several reviewers note how easy it is to use and praise the quality of food it allows them to cook, and they're impressed with its different cooking functions and the range of recipes it accommodates. In their write-ups, others mention that the dishwasher-safe components help make cleanup a breeze.
Skip: Rabbit Tabletop Wine Opener
With so many other manual and electric wine bottle openers that come highly reviewed by customers, it really doesn't look like a good idea to spend your hard-earned money on the Rabbit Tabletop Wine Opener. The device looks quite elegant, and is designed to hold a bottle of wine as you use the integrated corkscrew to remove the cork.
Sadly, reality doesn't always match expectations, and some customers were very disappointed that they spent any money on this model. It has a low star rating, with many reviewers giving it only 1, 2, or 3 stars. One of the biggest complaints shared by several customers is that it simply doesn't work, and that it may even push the cork deeper into a bottle of wine.
Buy: FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit with Bags and Rolls
You'll likely appreciate the investment of purchasing the FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit with Bags and Rolls from Costco. This vacuum sealer makes preserving food for freshness as easy as can be. It comes with an assortment of ready-to-use vacuum sealing bags, along with two vacuum sealer rolls that you can use to create custom-sized bags. The machine effectively removes air from each bag to create an airtight seal, so you won't need to worry about freezer burn or dry goods going stale before you're able to enjoy them. Four different sealing modes (dry, moist, pulse, and sous vide) make it easy to seal various types of food. In addition to vacuum storage bags, this machine also comes with a handheld attachment, which you can use to seal FoodSaver storage containers, vacuum zipper bags, and more.
This model comes highly recommended, with the vast majority of reviewers giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many are impressed by how well it works, noting how fresh their food items stay when tightly sealed. Moreover, they note that it not only removes air for long-lasting freshness, but that it also works quickly, allowing them to tackle big bags of food for storage without wasting too much precious time.
Skip: De'Longhi Dedica Deluxe Manual Pump Espresso Machine
From its description, this De'Longhi Dedica Deluxe Manual Pump Espresso Machine sounds like something you might want to add to your kitchen if you're looking to make barista-quality drinks at home. It is designed to let each user customize their beverages with the adjustable milk frother. A few other selling points highlighted by the manufacturer include its 15-bar professional pressure, compact design that takes up minimal countertop space, and 35-ounce water tank for crafting multiple beverages.
Unfortunately, customer reviews tell a different story. Several reviewers were so unhappy with this purchase that they only gave the espresso machine a 1-star rating. Customers cited a range of reasons for leaving an unsatisfactory review, including leaks, operating issues, and low-quality construction. Others noted that they were unimpressed by the actual taste of the beverages they attempted to craft with the machine.
Buy: Circulon 10-Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set
Consider the Circulon 10-Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set if you're in need of basic baking supplies for making cookies, cupcakes, muffins, and more. The set comes with 10 pieces, including a muffin tin, two cake pans, a loaf pan, and two sheet pans. Each piece in the set is made from durable, long-lasting steel with a non-stick interior. They are oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which means that you can use them to roast veggies at a higher temperature for crispy, flavorful pieces.
As you read through customer reviews, it should become evident that this set is another very popular kitchen product available from Costco. In their reviews, many share that the pieces in the set feel like they are made from sturdy, heavy-duty materials. They also really like the nonstick finish, saying that it adequately prevents the items they prepare from sticking to the pan. Several customers also share how pleased they are with the set's retail price at Costco — they feel like they are getting a really great deal, especially given how many pieces come with the reasonably-priced set.
Skip: GreenPan Ultimate Gourmet Grill
If you're on the market for a grill and griddle that will help you cook everything from bacon and burgers to pancakes or grilled cheese, you might want to keep looking. The GreenPan Ultimate Gourmet Grill simply isn't well-liked by many customers, despite what appears to be an impressive design at first glance. The small appliance features a reversible nonstick cast iron plate designed to enhance its versatility. One side has a half grill, half griddle surface, and the other has eight small pancake wells.
While its design and features may seem appealing, if you read through customer reviews you might decide that this isn't the right product for your needs. Customers cited many flaws in the design that really interfered with the functionality of the grill. For example, while the idea of individual pancake wells may sound cool, several shared that the walls of each well got in the way of getting a spatula under a pancake to flip it. Others note that their grill didn't heat evenly and were disappointed that there was no grease drain integrated into the design.
Buy: Cangshan Olympus Series German Steel Forged 23-piece Knife Block Set
Every kitchen needs a good set of knives. With the Cangshan Olympus Series German Steel Forged 23-piece Knife Block Set, you'll have all the key types of knives necessary for a variety of cutting tasks. A few of the knives that come with the set include a carving knife, a chef's knife, a serrated utility knife, a paring knife, a bread knife, and a boning knife. The set also includes a carving fork, a pair of kitchen shears, a honing steel, and, of course, the beautiful acacia wood knife block. The knives in this set are designed with quality in mind. They feature full-tang construction from high-alloy, heat-treated German steel. They also offer stain-resistant rivets and ergonomic handles for comfortable use.
An overwhelming majority of reviewers have given these knives a 4- or 5-star rating. In their write-ups, they praise the knives as being very sharp, well-balanced, and an attractive addition to their kitchen. Users also appreciate the included knife block that offers a convenient spot to keep everything accessible and ready for use. Though, some do note that it is large and requires a good amount of countertop space.
Skip: Cuisinart Custom Select 2-slice Toaster
Cuisinart might be one of the best toaster brands, but according to numerous Costco reviewers, the Cuisinart Custom Select 2-slice Toaster isn't such a good buy. This is another product that sounds great on paper — the toaster offers settings for five different types of breads, allows you to customize the level of toasting with seven different settings, and has a sleek stainless steel exterior.
If you're starting to wonder whether it might actually be a good fit for your kitchen, a quick look through the reviews may change your mind. About 33% of customers decided to only give the toaster a 1-, 2-, or 3-star rating. Among the complaints shared include uneven toasting, a malfunctioning lever that prevents the bread from staying down properly when toasting, and the design that leaves the finished toast too low to easily pull out.
Buy: GreenPan Jewel Pro Ceramic Non-Stick 3-piece Fry Pan Set
The GreenPan Jewel Pro Ceramic Non-Stick 3-piece Fry Pan Set may become your new go-to when preparing eggs, sautéing vegetables, or cooking pancakes. It includes 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch frying pans, outfitting you with products to cook everything from single servings to larger batches that can feed a crowd. The pans feature hard anodized aluminum construction for durability and longevity. An attractive ceramic nonstick coating covers each pan, which not only allows you to cook without worrying about foods sticking, but also simplifies cleanup. These pans are oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, a hotter temperature than normal — many other sets recommend using their pieces in ovens at or below 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you ask customers what they think of this frying pan set from GreenPan, you're likely to hear a range of positive feedback. Many users are impressed with the quality of the pans, highlighting their heavy-duty construction. Beyond their functionality and performance, users are also happy with the design of these pans, and they like the modern appearance that the ceramic coating and gold handle deliver. While many find the pans to be easy to clean, others note some dissatisfaction in how easily the outside edges seem to stain.
Methodology
As we curated this list of the best products to buy from Costco, as well as those that you're better off avoiding, we used customer ratings to guide our selections. We only recommended purchasing products that carry a high average rating from numerous customers. Conversely, the tools and accessories that we recommend avoiding carry a much lower average rating. This rating is also based on a large number of reviews. Input from multiple customers gives us greater trust in the actual performance of a given product. In addition to looking at customer reviews, we also aimed to include a range of product recommendations to help different readers find something that could simplify their time in the kitchen.