These 3-Ingredient Meals Start With Costco's Fan-Favorite Rotisserie Chicken

Of all the fan favorites housed within the hallowed halls of a Costco warehouse, the rotisserie chicken might just reign supreme. Sold for a price that's too low to be profitable, the retailer is banking on customers buying more than just a rotisserie chicken to make sales profitable, similar to the food court's famed hot dog. Costco fans hate the packaging redesign of the rotisserie chicken, but the company's move from plastic clam shells to commonly seen zip-top, handled plastic bags is an environmentally friendly decision. No matter what packaging it comes in, bringing home a rotisserie chicken is a fantastic and incredibly easy way to get dinner on the table. With just two additional items from Costco, there are countless ways to transform a rotisserie chicken into a full, vibrant meal.

It's easier to shred a rotisserie chicken while it's still hot, so we recommend shredding the chicken into smaller pieces or cutting it into cubes as soon as you get home from your Costco trip. Once you've gotten all the meat off the carcass, let it cool off a bit before placing the meat in a sealed container in the refrigerator. Make sure to save any bones for homemade chicken stock by throwing them into a freezer-proof, zip-top bag for later, along with vegetable scraps like onion, carrot, and celery.