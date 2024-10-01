The First Mistake Everyone Makes When Cooking Rice

Rice is one of those sneaky dishes that seems simple but can actually go wildly wrong if you don't cook it properly. Undercooked rice is like eating little river rocks. Overcooked rice is like eating shapeless mush. No one wants either. We looked into the reasons why making rice goes wrong for many beginner home cooks and found that it largely comes down to one thing: stirring.

There are a lot of great tips out there for cooking rice, but quite possibly the most important one is to not fiddle with your rice as it cooks. According to the IRRI Rice Knowledge Bank, Modern rice milling makes sure that 50%-60% of the bag you purchase (if it's from a reputable source) contains head rice. Head rice is classified as the whole grain, or at least 75%-80%, of milled and cleaned rice — the most desirable of the bunch. Why are we talking about this head rice? Well, when you stir your rice during the cooking process you tend to break all those whole, valuable pieces into smaller ones, which messes with cooking times and the quality of your dish.