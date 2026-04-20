Kirkland Signature's Canned Tuna Is Actually Produced By This Major Fish Brand

It is no secret that Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is backed by some pretty famous name brand companies — and canned tuna is no exception. According to a 2003 interview with a Costco executive, Kirkland Signature partnered with Bumble Bee to produce the Kirkland Signature water-packed white albacore tuna. Of all the latest and greatest canned tuna brands, Bumble Bee is fairly middle of the road. That means the Kirkland Signature tuna may underwhelm when compared to two other fancier tuna brands that you can find at Costco. However, for the price and quality, the Kirkland Brand offers the best value. In fact, due to its private label, Kirkland Signature's white albacore tuna costs less per can than Bumble Bee. Plus, it is sold in packs of eight 7-ounce cans, which are bigger than 5-ounce Bumble Bee cans.

Costco customers on Reddit were complimentary of the Kirkland Signature white albacore tuna. One Redditor wrote, "I like it. Not overly fishy. Good texture. It's the only one I buy." Customers complain that the tuna can be a bit dry, but applaud its quality and heartiness, with one Redditor stating, "they're large cans so I can get two meals out of each." Plus, most of us don't eat water-packed tuna right out of the can, anyway. To that effect, another Redditor said, "I think it's great for tuna salad, which is all I make with it." But there are plenty of other recipes and ways to incorporate moisture into a can of white albacore tuna.