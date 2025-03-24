The Canned Tuna Brand Facing Horrifying Allegations From Its Fishermen

The global fishing industry already has a poor reputation for working conditions, but a new lawsuit being filed against one of the biggest tuna brands alleges some truly shocking treatment. According to The New York Times, The lawsuit is being brought against Bumble Bee Foods in California by victims who claim they were held in a form of fishing boat slavery aboard vessels contracted by the company. The suit is being brought by four Indonesian men, who say that Bumble Bee was aware of and benefited from the abuse they suffered, per CNN. According to a lawyer representing them, it is the first case tackling fishing boat slavery that has ever been filed in the United States.

The plaintiffs allege that after being recruited in Indonesia (where most of the world's tuna is produced), they were held against they will for months and subject to repeated physical abuse. One crew member alleges that he was denied medical treatment and even food after receiving severe oil burns, while others allege that they were lashed, beaten, stabbed with needles, and forced to continue working after receiving severe laceration that cut their leg down to the bone. The victims also claim that they were given so little food that they had to resort to eating the bait. Tuna ships often spend months at sea, and repeated attempts to quit and get off the fishing boat were supposedly denied by their supervisors. Bumble Bee has not yet responded to the allegations and said it will not comment on current litigation.