These Are The 2 Best Canned Tuna Options At Costco, According To Customers

Tuna is one of the canned goods you should always stock up on at Costco. It's an easy, no-cook protein source, goes with nearly every carb or veggie, and it's much cheaper than fresh tuna. But as you walk through Costco, you'll notice that several tuna brands are competing for space in your cart. According to Costco shoppers, two particular brands are superior to the rest: Wild Planet and Safe Catch.

Both of these canned tunas are considered strong favorites among Costco-goers, preferred even over the store's own-brand Kirkland Signature tuna. "If you're okay eating the kirkland tuna, then I'd suggest you don't try the wild planet or safe catch. Because you try the good stuff.....you will never go back to eating the kirkland tuna again," wrote one shopper on Reddit.

People praise the quality of the fish from both canned tuna brands, highlighting a nice texture, a rich flavor, and the fact that there is no need to drain the cans. Wild Planet and Safe Catch both use wild-caught tuna, citing sustainable fishing practices. Price-wise, both brands are on the higher end — something people acknowledge, but confidently state is worth paying for.