These Are The 2 Best Canned Tuna Options At Costco, According To Customers
Tuna is one of the canned goods you should always stock up on at Costco. It's an easy, no-cook protein source, goes with nearly every carb or veggie, and it's much cheaper than fresh tuna. But as you walk through Costco, you'll notice that several tuna brands are competing for space in your cart. According to Costco shoppers, two particular brands are superior to the rest: Wild Planet and Safe Catch.
Both of these canned tunas are considered strong favorites among Costco-goers, preferred even over the store's own-brand Kirkland Signature tuna. "If you're okay eating the kirkland tuna, then I'd suggest you don't try the wild planet or safe catch. Because you try the good stuff.....you will never go back to eating the kirkland tuna again," wrote one shopper on Reddit.
People praise the quality of the fish from both canned tuna brands, highlighting a nice texture, a rich flavor, and the fact that there is no need to drain the cans. Wild Planet and Safe Catch both use wild-caught tuna, citing sustainable fishing practices. Price-wise, both brands are on the higher end — something people acknowledge, but confidently state is worth paying for.
How are Wild Planet and Safe Catch tuna different?
The key difference between these two brands is the type of tuna they're using in the cans. At Costco, Wild Planet sells albacore tuna, while Safe Catch sells yellowfin. There are several differences between yellowfin and albacore tuna. Yellowfin is leaner or less fatty, with a firm texture and a stronger flavor. Albacore is generally a more popular choice for canning, has a gentler flavor and soft and flaky texture, but it also contains higher levels of mercury — more on that later.
Another difference between the brands is the protein content. While both certainly pack a solid amount, Wild Planet tuna has 33 grams of protein per can, while Safe Catch carries a noticeably higher 42.5 grams per single can. This may also come down to the variety of tuna used, as yellowfin is tends to be higher in protein and lower in fat than albacore, making it the preferred option among those who follow health-conscious diets.
At Costco, both brands sell their fish in packs of six 5-ounce cans. At $19 per pack, Wild Planet is slightly pricier than Safe Catch, which is $17 per pack. Prices can vary by location, though, and some shoppers have noted online that at their local Costco, Safe Catch tuna was actually more expensive than Wild Planet. The good news is that you can also wait for discounts before stocking up on the tuna like some customers do.
The two brands have a different approach to mercury testing
Safe Catch claims to test every individual fish for mercury — something several Costco customers cited as their reason for purchase. The brand claims that its tuna has the lowest mercury levels of any brand on the market, but is that entirely accurate? According to independent testing done by Consumer Reports, the mercury levels in Safe Catch tuna are comparable to other brands, and one tested brand actually had even lower levels. That said, the levels are still within a safe limit.
Rather than testing every single fish it catches, Wild Planet focuses on catching smaller and younger fish closer to the ocean's surface, as those naturally have less mercury in their system. Wild Planet still conducts tests on its fish, however, and claims to have mercury levels six times lower than the Federal Drug Administration's limit for albacore tuna.
Regardless of the testing method, mercury levels in canned tuna are unpredictable, and it's often much more significant which type of tuna you're eating than which brand you're buying. The albacore tuna that Wild Planet uses naturally has more mercury than the yellowfin tuna Safe Catch uses. Generally, that means we shouldn't be eating more than one can of it per week.