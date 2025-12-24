These Costco Shoppers Are 'Never Buying' Kirkland Oat Milk Again. Here's Why

Costco has a legion of dedicated customers who shop the warehouse superstore for all kinds of bulk and other goods, many of which are from the store-branded Kirkland Signature products. These are more than just a cheaper knockoff brand. In fact, in some cases, customers actually prefer Kirkland brand products over their name-brand versions. That said, not every item is a hit with a cult following, and in the case of oat milk, there's a group of Costco shoppers who are "never buying" Kirkland oat milk ever again, and here's the reason why.

On a Reddit thread on espresso, a poster noted that due to a recent formula change and the removal of an emulsifier, the Kirkland oat milk no longer froths. Several commenters also noted recent difficulties using the oat milk in their coffee, with one noting that "this was my main use of the Kirkland oat milk. Never buying that again, I guess". The sentiments were echoed on another Reddit Costco thread, with coffee drinkers expressing their disappointment at the formula change, as they can no longer add froth to their coffees. This is completely understandable, especially since we listed the oat milk as one of the best Kirkland products to transform your morning coffee.