27 Sweet And Savory Tart Recipes That Are Worth Serving A Crowd

If you're trying to feed a crowd, there are few dishes more show-stopping than a tart. First of all, a tart can feed a lot of people, especially if you slice it thinly. But tarts are also beautiful — all of the ingredients you use are on full display — so they're something you can feel proud to share with friends and family. Despite their elevated appearance, though, most tarts are pretty easy to make. But if you've never made a tart from scratch before, following a recipe is a great way to ensure you get everything just right.

We've assembled our favorite tart recipes, spanning from super-sweet dessert ones to bright, fresh savory tarts that can play a starring role on your menu. Once you see how simple these tarts are to make, they may become your new go-to when you have a bunch of people coming over who you have to feed. All of these recipes are guaranteed to be a hit with guests.