27 Sweet And Savory Tart Recipes That Are Worth Serving A Crowd
If you're trying to feed a crowd, there are few dishes more show-stopping than a tart. First of all, a tart can feed a lot of people, especially if you slice it thinly. But tarts are also beautiful — all of the ingredients you use are on full display — so they're something you can feel proud to share with friends and family. Despite their elevated appearance, though, most tarts are pretty easy to make. But if you've never made a tart from scratch before, following a recipe is a great way to ensure you get everything just right.
We've assembled our favorite tart recipes, spanning from super-sweet dessert ones to bright, fresh savory tarts that can play a starring role on your menu. Once you see how simple these tarts are to make, they may become your new go-to when you have a bunch of people coming over who you have to feed. All of these recipes are guaranteed to be a hit with guests.
Winter White Chocolate Cranberry Tart
White chocolate has never been more delicious than it is in this wintery cranberry tart. It's both subtly sweet and somewhat acidic, thanks to the cranberry. It's a dessert that tastes both decadent and refreshing, which is what makes it great for the coldest months of the year. It's the perfect dessert centerpiece for your next event, but it also makes an excellent treat to enjoy at home when you need a culinary respite from the cold weather outside.
Pear Almond Tart
Some tart recipes you'll find are bold and strongly flavored, with intense ingredients that pop. But when you're looking for something that's lighter, fresher, and more restrained, turn to this pear almond tart. The flavors of the pears and almonds work well together here because their subtleties complement each other. When it all comes together, you'll enjoy a beautiful combo of nutty and fruity flavors that'll make you want to go back in for a second slice.
Recipe: Pear Almond Tart
Portuguese Egg Tart
Arguably one of the most classic tarts in the world is the Portuguese egg tart, or pastel de nata. But don't assume it's a savory offering because it contains egg. Cinnamon and sugar transform that egg into a sweet, custardy filling that makes for the perfect dessert. Combined with the crispiness from the pastry, it's the perfect bite. We also love Portuguese egg tarts because they're small and personal-sized, making them perfect for feeding a crowd.
Recipe: Portuguese Egg Tart
Tart Flambée (French Bacon and Onion Tart)
Sweet tarts have their place on the dessert table, of course, but there's nothing like a good savory tart. This recipe for tart flambée absolutely fits the bill. With both bacon and onions, you're getting a savory, salty, and even lightly sweet flavor profile that makes for the ideal appetizer or snack. You'll also get a slight crisp on the pastry, which brings a lovely crunchiness to the finished dish. Serve this as a party app, and your guests won't be able to stop raving about it.
Recipe: Tart Flambée
Crispy, Caramelly Shallot and Apple Tart Tatin
Shallots and apples may sound like a strange combo, but believe us when we say that it really, really works in this tart tatin. The shallots get nice and sweet while still offering their signature savory flavor profile. The apples turn soft and get even sweeter, creating a beautiful flavor contrast that tastes even better when it's paired with the crispy puff pastry at the bottom of the dish. It's elevated, sophisticated, and the perfect dish to serve at a party.
Tropic Holiday Passion Fruit Tart
If you're looking for a bold dessert that'll make you feel like you're on a tropical vacation, look no further than this passion fruit tart. Passion fruit has an undeniably tart, acidic flavor, with a distinct fruitiness that works especially well in baked goods. Plus, because this tart is topped with a variety of add-ons, you'll get an interesting textural experience as well. The result is a delicious, bright orange tart that will play the starring role in just about any dessert spread.
Cheesy Caramelized Onion Tart
Caramelized onions might take kind of a long time to make, but it's all worth it to create this caramelized onion tart. This is definitely a savory recipe, but the sweetness of the onions creates a flavor profile that has the right amount of nuance. It makes for an excellent appetizer, or you can serve it alongside a few side dishes and allow it to function as a vegetarian main course. However you decide to serve it, you're in for a serious treat.
Recipe: Cheesy Caramelized Onion Tart
Simple Treacle Tart
If you're not British — or you haven't spent a decent amount of time across the pond — then you may not have experienced the deliciousness that is treacle tart. Now is your time. The gooey, caramel-like filling creates a nice textural balance alongside the crispy edges of the pastry itself, all topped with a pretty whipped cream decoration. Once you try it, you'll wonder why treacle tart isn't a more common dessert in the United States.
Recipe: Simple Treacle Tart
Chocolate Caramel Tart
Sometimes, you need a dessert so rich, so indulgent, that you only need one slice. That's what you'll get with this delicious chocolate tart. There's a lot of chocolate here, of course, but it's the layer of caramel that takes things to a new level. Not only does the caramel offer some extra sweetness to the dish, but it also breaks up the texture, giving the dish a sticky, lava-like filling that makes every bite more interesting.
Recipe: Chocolate Caramel Tart
Carrot and Goat Cheese Tart
You may not have tried a carrot tart before, but once you make this one, you'll understand why root vegetables have a place in this recipe format. Goat cheese joins those sliced carrots to offer some creaminess and make it feel a bit more substantial. Finishing it all off with mint pesto brings the dish together. Whether you need to use up a bag of carrots or want to serve your guests a delicious veggie appetizer, this is a recipe you absolutely have to try.
Recipe: Carrot and Goat Cheese Tart
Heirloom Tomato and Ricotta Tart
There's a small window of time during the summer when you can find plump, juicy, and deeply flavorful heirloom tomatoes at your local farmer's market. When you get your hands on them, you know it's time to make this heirloom tomato tart. With the addition of ricotta, this dish is almost pizza-adjacent, but we think it's on the lighter and fresher end of the spectrum. Don't forget the fresh basil leaves to top it all off.
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato and Ricotta Tart
Apricot Frangipane Tart
Sure, apricots are tasty on their own, but this stone fruit can really shine in desserts as well. Enter this apricot tart. In addition to all the fruit you're going to use, this recipe also features frangipane, a sweet, nutty filling that adds a lot more complexity to the dish. It's the perfect dessert to make when apricots are in season, and you're looking for something light and refreshing yet quite filling.
Recipe: Apricot Frangipane Tart
Chocolate Orange Tart
Chocolate and orange are a match made in heaven. Chocolate provides the weight and richness in this recipe, while orange lightens things up with an interesting, fruity twist. Plus, this tart ends up being visually stunning when you're finished putting it all together. That bright pop or orange from the citrus stands out against the darkly colored chocolate. If you were a big fan of chocolate oranges in your childhood, then this is the tart recipe for you.
Recipe: Chocolate Orange Tart
Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Tart
If you're lucky enough to get your hands on rhubarb, you may be wondering what to do with it. After all, it's not a common ingredient in every kitchen. Luckily, rhubarb works well in desserts, like this custard tart. It joins forces with strawberries, which give the dish a fruitier, sweeter flavor profile while also offering the slightest hint of tartness. And that custard? It provides a creamy consistency that makes every bite that much more luscious.
Recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Tart
Chocolate Cranberry Curd Tart
Cranberries, with their super-tart flavor profile, don't work in every dessert, but luckily, they pair with chocolate. The sweetness in the chocolate helps to mellow the intense acidity in the berries, which is why the combo works in this tart recipe. With that bold, reddish-pink color and the richness from the chocolate, you have a dessert that looks show-stopping and also tastes wonderfully balanced. If you're already a big cranberry lover, you have to give it a try.
Recipe: Chocolate Cranberry Curd Tart
Beetroot and Goat Cheese Tart
When you're looking for a tart that's savory and earthy, look no further than this beet number. By using both pink and golden beets, you can create a tart topping that's absolutely stunning — those bold colors are bound to wow a crowd. And by adding goat cheese to the mix, you also get a creamier dish with more body. Even if you're serving people who normally aren't beet lovers, there's a good chance that they're still going to go wild over this tart.
Recipe: Beetroot and Goat Cheese Tart
Hong Kong-Style Egg Tart
Sure, we love a Portuguese egg tart, but Hong Kong-style egg tarts might be even better. Crispy puff pastry forms the body of the tart, giving you something to hold onto while you're going in to take a bite. But the sweetened egg in the middle is the main character in this dessert. Since it's a bite-sized offering, it's nice to serve at an event where people are walking around instead of sitting at a table for a meal.
Recipe: Hong Kong-Style Egg Tart
Vegan, Gluten-Free Chocolate Pomegranate Tart
Just because you have dietary restrictions shouldn't mean that you can't enjoy a good tart. That's why we love this vegan and gluten-free recipe — it allows everyone at the table to enjoy your dessert. The combo of chocolate and pomegranate here is delicious, since you're working with sweetness and depth from the chocolate, along with acidity and crunch from the pomegranate arils. Don't skimp on the toppings, since they're what make the dessert stand out.
Summer Vegetable Puff Pastry Tarts
Want to make individual-sized savory tarts? You're in the right place. These tarts are best made in the summer, when you can get your hands on fresh seasonal produce like asparagus, zucchini, and tomatoes. These small pastry squares have a crispy base, but the filling is quite light, leaving you with a perfect snacky bite or app. Top with fresh herbs, and you'll have a summertime treat you'll want to make on repeat.
Sweet and Spicy Cherry Tarts with Hot Honey
Swicy foods are all the rage right now, which is why you have to try these cherry tarts. Not only are you getting a nice sweetness and tang from the cherries themselves, but the addition of hot honey introduces even more sweetness along with a bold heat into the pastry. It's an elevated take on a basic cherry pastry, and it's one you'll love sharing with friends and family members who don't mind a bit of spice in their desserts.
Pissaladiére (Provencal Onion Tart)
You've probably seen plenty of caramelized onion tarts before, but this French tart takes things to a whole new level with the addition of both olives and anchovies. They both provide a complex, savory brininess to the dish that really makes it shine. The flavor is quite bold in the best way, with a funkiness that's hard not to love. Who wouldn't want to start off a dinner party with this delightfully flavorful tart?
Asparagus Goat Cheese Tart
We love using asparagus in tart recipes — it can become slightly crisped during the baking process, which highlights its complexity. But don't stop at asparagus when you can introduce goat cheese into the mix. The combo of these two ingredients creates a light, refreshing bite that still has a decent amount of body, so it'll fill you up if you're grabbing a portion of the tart as a snack. And since it's so simple, you can make it any day of the week.
Recipe: Asparagus Goat Cheese Tart
Scarpaccia Dolce (Sweet Italian Zucchini Tart)
You may not think of zucchini as a super common ingredient in desserts, but that's probably because you've never had scarpaccia dolce before. This Italian dessert utilizes lots of zucchini, making it a great dish to make when you find yourself with a glut of squash in the summertime. Don't let its simple list of ingredients fool you — it's quite an elevated recipe that packs a ton of flavor (and texture!) in every bite.
Chocolate Hazelnut Tart
There are times in your life when you want to indulge in a rich, chocolatey dessert, and those are the times when you should make this chocolate hazelnut tart. Not only do you get the richness (and lots of sweetness) from milk chocolate, but the hazelnut praline layer adds an even more intense layer of richness to this dessert. It's a showstopper for when you want to wow your dinner party companions.
Recipe: Chocolate Hazelnut Tart
Citrus-Almond Tart
We love a light, refreshing citrus tart during the summer months when you want a dessert that feels somewhat substantial. But if you want to add more complexity (and crunch) to the tart, adding almonds is the way to go. In this recipe, slivered almonds are spread over the top of the tart, resulting in a delightfully crunchy texture that plays well with the juiciness of the fruit underneath. Olive oil adds some unexpected richness to the equation.
Recipe: Citrus-Almond Tart
Butternut Squash and Sweet Potato Tart Tatin
For all the squash lovers out there, we have a tart recipe that's made just for you. Not only do you get to use lots of butternut squash, but you also get to add sweet potato for even more sweetness. A thyme-vinegar caramel adds a lovely pop of flavor to the finished dish, which can be served as a savory side (or main course) but also has a nuanced sweetness.
Mexican Chocolate-Pecan Tart
If you love both chocolate and cinnamon, then this is the tart recipe for you. The finished dish has a warming flavor profile that works particularly well in the colder months of the year — although we won't judge you if you start craving this tart year-round. While the base is nice and creamy, the crushed pecans on top of the tart add the right amount of texture to every bite.
Recipe: Mexican Chocolate-Pecan Tart