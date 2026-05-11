We Asked 5 Chefs For Their Go-To Burger Grilling Tips

When the weather starts getting warmer, it becomes prime grilling time. That means it's time to make your favorite rib recipes and throw some steaks on the grill, but it's also burger season. Whether you're throwing a party for a big group of friends or you're just trying to make a restaurant-worthy dinner for two, cooking some burgers on the grill is a great way to get a delicious barbecue lunch or dinner without breaking the bank. But even if you're an experienced griller, you can probably still benefit from some tips from the burger-grilling experts.

We consulted five different chefs to get their go-to burger grilling tips so you can make incredible burgers in your own backyard. Pat Martin, pit master and owner of Martin's Bar-B-Que and Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop; Chef Zach Engel, owner and executive chef behind Galit and Cafe Yaya; and Chef Bob Broskey of RPM Restaurants share some of their best insights for grilling burgers that can apply to burger-grilling newbies and more experienced grillers alike. Additionally, Kent Rollins, chuck wagon cook, YouTuber, and host of the Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy," and Dean Harper, chef and founder of Harper Fine Dining, shed even more light on the burger-grilling skills you need to succeed this grilling season. Let's take a closer look at their tips.