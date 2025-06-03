11 Tips For Lighting Your Grill Without Lighter Fluid

Have you ever found yourself geared up for an afternoon of grilling, meat thawed, spatula at the ready, cheesy grilling apron cinched, and you've forgotten one crucial item? With today's fast paced world it's easy to let things fall through the cracks, but sometimes one little item can make or break the day. Lighter fluid is essential for grilling with a charcoal grill ... or so we thought. Luckily for you and that bottle of lighter fluid you left at your sister's house last fourth of July, there are plenty of tips for lighting your grill without lighter fluid. Yes, you may have to get a little creative, but using a match or lighter along with some household items you can have you well on your way to some sizzling backyard barbecue fun.

When creating this list of tips, we were sure to suggest items that you can easily get your hands on. If you're unable to go out and buy more lighter fluid, then it's unlikely that you can grab a speciality firestarter for the grill. Rummage through your house, garage, or even backyard to find items to start your charcoal grill fire. You know that certain foods just cook better on a charcoal grill, and aren't willing to compromise flavor. At some point in your life, likely your childhood, you've likely experimented with starting campfires or bonfires. Channel that childhood creativity, roll up your sleeves, and let's crank up the heat.