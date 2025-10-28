7 Store-Bought Hamburger Buns, Ranked

Going out to your favorite gourmet burger chain to fill up on burgers and fries is always fun, but these days, more and more of us are trying to save money by cooking at home. Luckily, burgers are pretty easy to make, whether you choose to use a grill or stick with a skillet. Of course, picking out high-quality meat is important, as is ensuring that you have fresh, tasty toppings to add to the dish. But one element of homemade burgers that often gets overlooked is the bun. A hamburger bun is integral to a great hamburger, as it's responsible for keeping all the different parts of the sandwich together, providing structure. Plus, its texture and flavor can absolutely make or break your burger night.

There are plenty of different burger bun brands lining grocery store shelves, so I took it upon myself to try seven different varieties. I've ranked them from worst to best so you have a better idea of what you're getting into when you buy a package from any of these brands. The criteria I used for this ranking included flavor, texture, and size of the bun, which helped me determine where each variety should land on this list. We may not agree on every point, but by getting a better understanding of the hamburger bun landscape, your next burger night might just be a bit tastier.