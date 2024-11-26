Gordon Ramsay's Pro-Tip For Next Level Cheeseburgers

In general, turning a hamburger into a cheeseburger can be as simple as merely adding a slice of American cheese or a dollop of creamy brie. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, however, isn't content with just slapping a square of cold cheese onto a cooked burger. Rather, he employs one extra step that guarantees an ultra-melty, ultra-gooey cheeseburger every single time he's craving the barbecue staple. Ramsay's secret trick? To melt his burger's cheese directly on the pan, which may sound like a recipe for a mess, but, in actuality, is a genius move.

In a video posted to YouTube, Ramsay, indeed, places a large slice of cheese directly into his heated frying pan. As the cheese melts ever-so-rapidly, Ramsay adds a generous sprinkle of salt to help that cheese caramelize. Such an approach results in cheese that's no longer cold and hard, but soft and melted. In case you need further convincing, this trick only requires a few seconds — roughly 10, according to Ramsay's video — for the cheese to melt, so this is a burger hack that doesn't require much patience.

As for what, exactly, to do with your cheese once it's done melting? Ramsay isn't done assembling his burger quite yet. Instead, he continues to use the pan to adhere the cheese directly to his burger's bun.

