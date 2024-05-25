The Butcher Trick For Juicier Burger Patties Every Time

If your burgers are coming off the grill as dry as the Sahara, we've got a butcher trick that will guarantee juicier patties that are succulent, tender, and packed with flavor. Simply ask your grocery store butcher to put your beef chuck through the grinder on a medium-coarse to coarse setting while you wait, instead of grabbing a pre-made package of ground beef.

Supermarket ground beef is commonly pushed through a fine grinder plate, which results in a tighter mince. While finely ground beef is perfect for densely–textured recipes, like meatloaf, it isn't ideal for burgers because it results in a patty that's heavy and solid rather than light and juicy. Coarsely ground beef, specifically ground chuck, is better for burgers because it has a chunkier, meatier texture with the perfect fat-to-meat ratio. Choosing a cut from the display that has an abundance of rich, fatty marbling is the way to go. The fat is where the flavor lies, which is why it's essential that your burger patties aren't made with beef that's particularly lean. A good rule of thumb is to remember that the best lean-to-fat ratio for ground beef burgers is 80/20. A coarser grind will allow the fat to meld evenly with the meat, resulting in a burger that's juicy across the board. If you're lucky, your butcher might even grind up some tastier scraps with added fat to mix into your patty blend.