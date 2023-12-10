Roll Ground Meat In Plastic Wrap And Slice To Ensure Even Burger Patties

Tired of making irregular burgers that don't cook at the same rate? We've got a genius hack that will guarantee that every burger you make from now on is evenly shaped to maximize juiciness. All you need is a sheet of plastic wrap and a sharp knife to make a smooth burger patty roll that you can slice into identical discs.

The benefit of this burger-making method is that you can prep several of the same-sized burgers quickly, without having to weigh out the ground meat into individual portions. Furthermore, this clever technique helps to bring the patty blend together, which is particularly useful if your recipe doesn't feature a binder, like egg or breadcrumbs.

To carry out this time-saving hack, start by laying your large sheet of plastic wrap on your countertop and placing your ground meat in the center. Then shape your burger patty mixture into a rough cylinder shape that runs across the middle of the plastic wrap, making sure to leave some space at the sides. You may find it easier to shape the ground meat first before lifting it onto the plastic. However, the advantage of shaping it into a log while it's on the wrap means less cleaning up later. Opt for a roll with a smaller diameter if you're making cute little sliders or go for a larger width to create full-sized, heftier patties.