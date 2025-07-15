This Critical Grilling Safety Tip Will Save Your Barbecue — And Your Eyebrows
The sun is shining, garden party guests are chattering, and you're just about to light the grill. Yet, there's one thing that's essential to do beforehand: Press pause. Seriously, your eyebrows might thank you. In an interview with Chowhound, James Callery, the head chef at The Fairview Restaurant and Bar, revealed a simple trick: "Always open the lid before lighting it. Let the gas escape, not explode."
He isn't exaggerating about the potential for explosions; build-up is a scary reality when grilling (which is why, yes, gas grills are more dangerous than charcoal). Opening the propane valve with a closed lid creates an extremely flammable setup. It is important to allow an immediate escape route, diluting the gas concentration and keeping the designated grill-handler safe. Callery puts it bluntly: "Built-up gas in a closed grill is like giving your face a ticket to a fireball." Open the grill, light it, give it a quick clean, and only close it to preheat. Everyone has their opinion on whether meat is best cooked with an open or closed grill, but don't be rushed into the debate prematurely. Trust us, you've got time.
Are your eyebrows safe from here?
It is clear that opening the lid before lighting is worth mentioning in our roundup of essential grilling tips and tricks. Your eyebrows aren't entirely out of the woods, though. Grill-related injuries don't just occur while lighting; operating these contraptions requires care and finesse. Many people associate flare-ups with charcoal or wood-fired grills, but these fiery explosions also impact gas-powered models. Don't disregard flare-ups, even though they look cool. These whooshes of flame are unpredictable and can either ruin the meal or injure those standing near the grill; it's a dramatic display that's best avoided.
A flare-up is caused by meaty fats dripping onto the gas burner. Sometimes, this is unavoidable, but the effect is aggravated when using dirty equipment or cooking extra fatty items. Prevention is key: Trim excess fat, use a two-zone approach, and — for heaven's sake — clean that grill. That crusted grease isn't just disgusting, it's a genuine hazard. That's why a quick scrape is so important after lighting.
Fortunately, if flare-ups do occur, gas grills are easier to control. It's simple to remove the heat source with a quick switch of a dial. Immediately shut down the burners, limit oxygen, and smother the fire if necessary. Is it fixable? Yes. Is it ideal? No. Add flare-ups to the gas grilling mistakes to avoid to prevent disaster this summer.
