This Critical Grilling Safety Tip Will Save Your Barbecue — And Your Eyebrows

It is clear that opening the lid before lighting is worth mentioning in our roundup of essential grilling tips and tricks. Your eyebrows aren't entirely out of the woods, though. Grill-related injuries don't just occur while lighting; operating these contraptions requires care and finesse. Many people associate flare-ups with charcoal or wood-fired grills, but these fiery explosions also impact gas-powered models. Don't disregard flare-ups, even though they look cool. These whooshes of flame are unpredictable and can either ruin the meal or injure those standing near the grill; it's a dramatic display that's best avoided.

A flare-up is caused by meaty fats dripping onto the gas burner. Sometimes, this is unavoidable, but the effect is aggravated when using dirty equipment or cooking extra fatty items. Prevention is key: Trim excess fat, use a two-zone approach, and — for heaven's sake — clean that grill. That crusted grease isn't just disgusting, it's a genuine hazard. That's why a quick scrape is so important after lighting.

Fortunately, if flare-ups do occur, gas grills are easier to control. It's simple to remove the heat source with a quick switch of a dial. Immediately shut down the burners, limit oxygen, and smother the fire if necessary. Is it fixable? Yes. Is it ideal? No. Add flare-ups to the gas grilling mistakes to avoid to prevent disaster this summer.

