12 Gas Grilling Mistakes To Avoid To Prevent Disaster This Summer

The smell of a barbecue fire is perhaps the most exciting sign of warmer weather for us northern folks. It typically coincides with the first sighting of green grass, the busting out of mud boots, and the storing of snow shovels. The aroma that fills the air is more than just a symbol of warmer days to come; it also signifies outdoor get-togethers, fresh produce, and mouthwatering late-night dinners blanketed by stars and buzzing with fireflies. But anyone with a gas grill knows that we delicately tread the line between whimsical fairytale and disastrous catastrophe. Arm yourself with knowledge and know these common gas grilling mistakes to avoid and prevent disaster this summer.

Firstly, it's important you know the difference between propane grills and gas grills. Although both are suitable for grilling, you should know exactly what you're working with when buying new tanks or hooking up lines, as the two fuels are not interchangeable. Once you have your grill hooked up and ready to run, take your time to set up your environment, double-check safety measures, and arm yourself with the right tools. As a chef and recipe designer who worked in a commercial kitchen, I always prioritize safety. Technique is also important, and there are several ways you can use gas grills to your advantage, especially when it comes to utilizing zones. Oh, and don't forget your punny grilling apron that you swore you'd never wear. Now we are ready to gill.