Robert Irvine Shares 11 Tips You Need When Cooking With A Gas Grill

For some, it goes without saying, but for others, Irvine stresses the need to preheat your grill. One of the biggest grilling mistakes people make is not letting the grill get hot before cooking. He tells us, "I've seen people turn it on and immediately throw their burgers or chicken onto the cold, metal grate, which is a terrific way to get all of your food to stick to the metal and have a huge mess on your hands."

Just like you preheat your oven to bring it up to proper cooking temperature, you should also preheat your grill to get the temperature up for not only getting the perfect sear on your steak but also locking in the juices. "It's the only way to grill," Irvine says. Patience may be hard to come by when you're waiting to sink your teeth into a grilled tomahawk steak, but in this case, patience is your friend.

Getting the perfect sear on your steak means putting room temperature meat on a super-hot grill in order to begin the Maillard reaction that results in the mouthwatering outer crust. How hot? Irvine explains, "When I say hot, I mean very hot; light it up, close the top, and then wait to see the gauge hit 500 or 550 F, because you're going to lose a lot of that as soon as you open it up."