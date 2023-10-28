How Robert Irvine Channels His Passion For Cooking Into Social Activism - Exclusive

Robert Irvine is a celebrated television personality, former Royal British Navy chef, and successful restaurateur, but the part of his life he's most proud of is his dedication to social activism. We recently sat down with Irvine at the 2023 New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) for an exclusive interview, where he shared his commitment to trying to make the world a better place through food. "It's the people I cook for that give me the most joy," he said. "It's taking care of the men and women who wear the cloth of our nation, first responders."

Irvine sees the relationship between cooking and activism as deeply intertwined. "The food world is such an amazing thing. Why? Because we're all different," he said. "Our military has 2.7 million people ... and we are from every nation around the world."

Irvine's vision for fostering connection between people is to have them share a meal. "If I could put every head of state in the free world around a table, bring their national dish, let somebody taste it, pass it to the right, and keep going until everybody's tried the food, we would not have the problems we have in this world, because we would understand the culture and the food of somebody different," he reflected.