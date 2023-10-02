What To Expect At The NYC Wine & Food Festival - Exclusive

Thousands of people are excitedly awaiting the return of this year's New York Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) which features something unique for every type of foodie and runs from October 12 to 15. Whether you're looking to take a master class with your favorite chef like Maneet Chauhan, attend Peroni's Taste of Italy hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini, or celebrate hip hop's 50th year with a cookout and performances by Grammy award-winners Rev Run and Ice-T, you won't be disappointed with this year's lineup.

"We want to appeal to everyone whether you're kosher, whether you're vegetarian, whether you're vegan, whether you're Indian or love Indian food or love vegan food," NYCWFF founder Lee Schrager told Tasting Table. "Although I say I plan for what I like, I also plan for what I know people are going to buy."

The four-day event, which works in collaboration with the Food Network, also gives back in a big way by donating all the proceeds to God's Love We Deliver. The nonprofit provides life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for those living with severe illness. To date, the festival has raised more than $14 million for various charities.