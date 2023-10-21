The Pantry Staples Alex Guarnaschelli Says Are Most Underrated - Exclusive

The beauty of having an assortment of pantry staples is that they allow you to prepare flavorful dishes at home without the constant need for grocery runs. And while they might not be at the top of everyone's list, Alex Guarnaschelli's two other favorite pantry ingredients besides apple cider vinegar are mustard and Wondra. "Grainy mustard is great for texture, and I like Wondra, the lighter flour," she said.

If you don't often cook with mustard, you may be surprised to learn that there are several different types of mustard with varying textures and flavor profiles. Yellow mustard is the kind we most often associate with cookouts since it's a classic condiment for hot dogs. But Guarnaschelli's choice of grainy mustard — or whole grain mustard — shows off its versatility as an excellent addition to vinaigrettes, meats, seafood, and even egg scrambles.

Guarnaschelli's preferred flour brand, Wondra, is also the flour brand of choice for some of the most beloved chefs in the culinary world, including Le Bernardin owner Eric Ripert, famed French chef Jacques Pépin, and the late television personality and cookbook author Julia Child. So what makes Wondra so special? It's an instant flour that dissolves and cooks quickly, which prevents dishes from getting lumpy. And as Guarnaschelli noted, Wondra flour is light, which makes it an ideal ingredient for crisping fish or poultry as well as a staple in batters and desserts. No wonder she likes to keep it around!