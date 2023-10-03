Use Apple Cider Vinegar To Elevate Your Next Batch Of Pickled Eggs

Pickled eggs might not be on everyone's list of snacks to make, but they really should be. They're a healthy, flavorful alternative to more traditional, store-bought snacks. It's also a great way to make eggs in your fridge stretch. With how much egg prices have shot up in recent years, it's nice to have a way to store them long-term. While most recipes will call for white vinegar as the main pickling agent, apple cider vinegar is a great swap for additional flavor and unique color.

Apple cider vinegar is the product of crushed apples, yeast, and sugar that's been fermented into a bubbling, orange-colored liquid. Though it's more known for its health benefits, the culinary uses of this type of vinegar are numerous. It can serve as a marinade, an ingredient for salad dressing or barbecue sauce, and as a key ingredient for pickling brine.

For pickled eggs, swapping white vinegar for apple cider vinegar is a no-brainer. While white vinegar has a pretty even taste and doesn't affect the eggs much in terms of color, apple cider vinegar brings a complexity of flavors and provides the eggs with a unique hue. So if you're wondering whether or not it would be a good idea to make some pickled eggs using apple cider vinegar, we have an answer for you. It is.