Sear Zone Vs Finish Zone: Why These Matter For Grilling The Perfect Steak

Grilling steaks can be intimidating, even for seasoned chefs and longtime culinary experts. It's so easy to miscalculate timing, seasoning, and doneness, potentially wasting time, money, and the prestigious status of grill-meister extraordinaire. But one crucial thing that makes or breaks the perfect steak is heat levels on your grill, which can profoundly affects what lands on your plate.

For some insider intel on avoiding tough, dried-out, or unevenly cooked steaks, we consulted an expert on the topic, Chef Barry Miles, Senior Strategic Account Chef at Cargill. He reveals that the most common steak-grilling mistake involves improper heat techniques, specifically using high heat the entire time. "High heat gives you a great crust, but if used too long, it'll dry out your steak," says Miles. "Use two-zone grilling: one side of the grill hot for searing, the other cooler for finishing."

If you've been grilling for a while, especially when researching techniques and hot tips, you've likely heard of this approach. Two-zone grilling is popular across the spectrum of barbecuers, including restaurant chefs, backyard Q' enthusiasts, and professional competing pitmasters. The goal is to achieve the sweet-spot between a sizzling seared crust and a cooked interior that's still juicy and flavorful. That balance is accomplished by setting the distinctly different heat levels in two chosen "zones" of your grill. The same temperature ranges apply whether using charcoal or gas-powered heat, and it also works when grilling turkey, pork, fish, lamb, and perfectly charred chicken that doesn't burn.