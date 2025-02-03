4 Expert Tips For The Absolute Best Grilled Turkey

People like to experiment with cooking turkey, utilizing new roasting techniques, brining their turkey, and even using deep fryers to try and squeeze in as much flavor as possible, when the grill has been sitting there the entire time. Each method has its advantages: A juicy roast turkey is possible with the right preparation, and it's probably the least fussy option, and braising turkey can give you some extra tender meat, but no other style of cooking, not even deep frying, is going to give your turkey the depth of flavor that grilling does. That smoke just works wonders on your taste buds that you can't replicate elsewhere. But grilling a turkey is not easy, it can require a lot of heat balancing and management. So Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master and private chef, for his best tips on how to grill a perfect turkey.

Correa landed on four essential steps at each stage of grilling to ensure your turkey turns out well. First, he told us to set up and "use a two-zone grill setup for better temperature control." Then, he bastes his grilled turkey to keep it tasty. He also said that, while it's cooking, you should, "Rotate the turkey periodically to ensure even cooking." And your work isn't done after the turkey comes off of the grill, as Correa advises that the turkey be rested for the best finish. All of these tips are important, and each deserves a further exploration.