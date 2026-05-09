These 7 Costco Kirkland Signature Organic Items Aren't Worth The Splurge

Costco stocks a wide range of incredible products from an array of different brands that you can stock up on when you visit the membership club. But one of the main reasons to go to Costco is to snag yourself some of the store-brand offerings. Kirkland Signature products are often available at an affordable price, helping you save money when you're doing bulk grocery shopping. You can even find a ton of organic products from the brand. But just because Kirkland Signature tends to be on the more affordable end of the price spectrum doesn't mean that everything is a good deal — especially when it comes to the organic items, which can be pricier than conventional offerings.

The following Kirkland Signature organic items are a bit too pricey for my taste, so I generally avoid buying them. Of course, everyone has different opinions on specific price points, so you may not have any problems paying for these products. However, you might just realize that there are cheaper, more approachable ways to meet your organic cravings.