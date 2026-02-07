7 Popular Better Than Bouillon Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

When you want a flavorful base for soups, stews, risottos, and beyond, making your own broth at home is the way to go. A lot of recipes call for broth, but you may not want to make it from scratch every time you need it. In those instances, there are a few store-bought options available to you. First, you could buy a carton of broth. However, they don't go very far; you'll either have to stock up on them to keep in your pantry or go out and grab a new carton each time you need one.

There are also bouillon cubes, which are definitely more convenient but may not have the depth of flavor you're looking for. Finally, there's Better Than Bouillon. It's a sort of concentrated paste that can be used to make broth, stirred into recipes for extra flavor, or used in a variety of other creative ways, making it a valuable ingredient to have on hand in your kitchen.

As a frequent Better Than Bouillon user, I tasted my way through seven of the brand's flavors dissolved in water to make broth and ranked them from worst to best. Hopefully, this ranking gives you a better idea of which varieties you may want to try for yourself. Of course, different flavors are best used for different dishes, but I evaluated these based on solo flavor alone, paying particular attention to the balance of salt, sweetness, umami, and other flavors.