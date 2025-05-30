10 Best Tips For Making Restaurant-Quality Phở﻿ At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a paradox of war: Despite the ways the U.S. waged a brutal campaign in Vietnam, the privilege of Americans getting to enjoy Vietnamese national cuisine only grew in response. War causes displacement. The diasporas that emerge evolve to mean different things for different people. The common thread, of course, is the cultural and culinary wake that travels, too. 50 years after the fall of Saigon, Vietnamese cuisine, and phở in particular, has shown how impactful this exchange can be.

Vietnamese immigration to the U.S. grew greatly during the 1970s. Phở shops followed. Initially, they served communities that were far from home, while racism and public perception likely contributed to the dish not gaining widespread popularity with white Americans until the '90s. Since then, phở has gained great importance, becoming a touchstone with which to discuss cultural progress. These days, phở shops number even with Starbucks locations in Seattle, and there are almost 8,000 Vietnamese restaurants in the U.S. Chances are you have your own local favorite — but that you've also wondered how to make restaurant-quality phở at home.

Enter chef Helene An. An awardee of the Smithsonian Museum's Pioneer Award in Culinary Arts, few chefs have done more to mainstream Vietnamese cuisine as she has. An's fusion cooking has brought people a new understanding of Vietnamese food, but she's held off on serving her own phở recipe at her Beverly Hills-based restaurant, Crustacean, until recently. We spoke with An about what makes a restaurant-worthy phở. Among tips for balancing flavor, using the proper equipment, and getting your noodles right, she reminded us of one thing. "Serve it hot. Phở is a gift best enjoyed steaming, fragrant, alive."