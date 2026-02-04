15 Salsa Recipes You'll Want To Use On Everything

Forget jarred salsa — the homemade stuff is way better. Whether you're putting out a spread of chips and dip or you want to top your tacos with something bold and flavorful, homemade salsa always does the trick. But you don't have to stick with the same-old, same-old salsa recipes you use time and time again. By switching up your ingredients (and, occasionally, your technique), you can reimagine all of your favorite recipes in countless, flavorful ways.

We've collected some of our all-time favorite salsa recipes to offer you more fresh and veggie-packed options to accompany all your favorite foods. Feel free to follow these recipes to the letter, or simply let them inspire you to test your own salsa recipes at home. And don't feel like you can only use them on Mexican or Mexican-inspired dishes: We believe that fresh, homemade salsa can go on just about anything savory.