9 Store-Bought Feta Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best

Feta is one of those magical ingredients that can serve several different purposes. The cheese is great as a source of acidity and tang in some recipes, while it offers a salty brininess in other dishes. It can also function as a creamy addition to dishes like baked feta pasta, especially when it melts a little bit. Plus, it's a relatively low-fat option and can fit into many diets. It's an all-around powerhouse ingredient and it's one that you should have in your fridge for salads (like our kale and roasted beet salad recipe), sandwiches, toast, and more.

But which brand of feta should you buy if you're shopping at a grocery store? I went to my local grocery stores to snag several different types of feta, then ranked them from worst to best to give you a better idea of which you should try for yourself. I personally prefer saltier, more complex flavor profiles, so that's what I ranked these fetas on. Whether you look for the same qualities as I do in a good block of feta or not, hopefully this ranking can give you a better idea of the brands you'll want to try.