These 14 Walmart Frozen Appetizers Will Be The Star Of Your Dinner Party
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There are many reasons why you may not want to cook from scratch for your dinner party. Cooking for large groups can be stressful and time-consuming. Perhaps you'd rather focus on putting together a fun cocktail menu instead. Whatever the reason, with the range of heat-and-eat options available at supermarkets today, your guests need not feel short-changed. In fact, there are some store-bought frozen appetizers Tasting Table swears by, whether or not there's a dinner party coming up.
From food that's fried, baked, or steamed, to options cutting across vegetarian, seafood, poultry, and meats, the frozen appetizers section at Walmart is a veritable treasure trove, and you should have no trouble finding options that cater to all your guests. In fact, it opens up the dinner party to a fun menu where traditional party favorites like fried mozzarella sticks and loaded potato skins can sit alongside more eclectic options like potstickers and pigs in a blanket.
We dove into the frozen appetizers section at Walmart to pick out just the kind of options that could be the star of any dinner party. All you need to do is choose the ones that fit your needs.
El Monterey Extra Crunchy Taco Seasoned Beef & Cheese Taquitos
While the Walmart website describes this as a "host-friendly appetizer," the 4.6-star rating across nearly 5,000 reviews means it's more than likely to go down well with your guests, too. While there are hacks to make homemade taquitos, including using an air-fryer, the fact that these Extra Crunchy Beef & Cheese Taquitos from El Monterey need just one minute and 50 seconds in the microwave before you can serve them makes it a no-brainer. These taquitos are made with real beef and two cheeses, and pair beautifully with a bowl of guacamole.
Farm Rich Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
You really can't go wrong with breaded mozzarella sticks. And not only does this box of stretchy, cheesy goodness come very highly rated (the product has nearly 5,000 five-star ratings on Walmart's website), but these Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks from Farm Rich have the added advantage of being high on protein — 12 grams per serving is a legitimate talking point for your dinner party. Want to elevate them? Pick one of these 20 awesome sauces to serve with your mozzarella sticks.
TGI Fridays Loaded Cheddar & Bacon Potato Skins
Considering the fact that TGI Friday's claims to have invented this appetizer in the 1970s, you've practically got a guaranteed hit on your hands if you plate these up. TGI Friday's Loaded Cheddar and Bacon Potato Skins are stuffed with cheddar cheese and applewood-smoked bacon, and can be cooked either in an oven or an air-fryer. To cook them in the oven, all you need to do is preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheight and cook the frozen spuds for 18 minutes.
Farm Rich Breaded Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds in a Crispy Coating
If mozzarella sticks are the low-hanging fruit of dinner-party appetizers, then these Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds from Farm Rich are the Midwestern upgrade that's memorable. These chewy, squeaky edible rounds can be fried or baked in minutes, and you can take them to the next level with these 19 dipping sauces. As one of the first reviews on Walmart states, "Sometimes, I wish I had never discovered these because they are so dangerously delicious and addictive."
Tai Pei Pork Potstickers
In keeping with how potstickers are traditionally made, Tai Pei Pork Potstickers contain a simple set of ingredients: pork, cabbage, ginger, garlic, green onion, and spices. There are two ways to prepare Tai Pei's pork potstickers, and while one of them requires a little more effort, the payoff is going to be worth it. You could either pop them in the microwave for three minutes or cook them in a pan for 10 minutes to get a crispy bottom to go with your beautifully steamed potsticker. Remember, a non-stick pan is essential when making potstickers.
TGI Fridays Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites
They belong in the same delicious family as chicken nuggets and popcorn chicken (which are different from each other, by the way). What that means is you can't go wrong with these Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites from TGI Fridays. These fried, golden pieces of chicken can be cooked in the microwave in under two minutes, or in an oven for eight minutes. The honey barbecue sauce comes in a separate packet, so you can either plate it up as a dipping sauce or toss your beautiful nuggets in the sauce before serving.
Bettergoods Figs in a Blanket
If pigs in a blanket are great party food, Bettergoods Figs in a Blanket are elevated party food. The frozen treat from Bettergoods combines figs, whipped goat cheese, cream cheese, and puff pastry into a sweet-and-savory parcel. There is a long list of Bettergoods food products worth buying at Walmart, and we'd put these Figs in a Blanket right up there with the soft-baked cinnamon roll cookies and organic jalapeño limeade.
Nancy's Lorraine & Florentine Petite Quiche
Made from fresh milk, this box of 32 mini quiches comes with 16 Quiche Lorraines loaded with bacon, and 16 Quiche Florentines sprinkled with spinach. Nancy's Lorraine & Florentine Petite Quiche is the kind of finger food that goes down well at breakfast, lunch, or evening tea, and there's no reason they won't be the talking point of your dinner party too. You'll need to cook them in a pre-heated oven for 12 to 16 minutes, depending on how many mini quiches you're cooking in one go.
SeaPak Crispy Breaded Butterfly Shrimp
Prepping and cooking shrimp can be a pain even for reasonably seasoned cooks — peeling and deveining are time-consuming processes, and you need to really know what you're doing if you're going to butterfly shrimp. All of this makes serving a dish like this impractical at the best of times. But SeaPak's Crispy Breaded Butterfly Shrimp is a great example of how you can serve a great seafood appetizer without tearing your hair out. These juicy shrimp can be baked or fried and served with a cheese sauce for an extra touch of decadence.
Nathan's Mini Colossal Beef Franks in Puff Pastry
If you're looking to deliver classic hits at your dinner party, don't skip past this one. Made and sold by Nathan's Famous, who've been making hot dogs for over a century, these Mini Colossal Beef Franks in Puff Pastry are the perfect little party snack — savory, filling, and easy to eat. They're made from 100% beef, contain no fillers, by-products, or corn syrup, and have seven grams of protein per serving.
Bettergoods Raspberry and Brie Puffs
When Walmart introduced Bettergoods, the goal was to bring in an elevated grocery brand to rival Target's Good & Gather. And we must admit that some of their products do feel absolutely top-of-the-line — like these Raspberry and Brie Puffs, which would be a welcome addition to any dinner party menu. These puffs take 10 minutes to cook in an oven or seven to eight minutes in an air-fryer, and while that isn't as quick as some of the other foods on this list, your patience is almost guaranteed to be rewarded.
Bibigo Frozen Mini Wontons Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings
These frozen chicken and vegetable mini wontons from Bibigo are versatile, in that they can be pan-fried if you like your dumplings crunchy, or steamed if you like them silky. If you're feeling adventurous and want to turn it into a wonton soup, the package suggests using a simple broth, adding baby bok choy and other seasonings, and boiling the dumplings in the liquid.
Farm Rich Buffalo Chicken Rollups
A bold, spicy snack inspired by buffalo wings, these Farm Rich Buffalo Chicken Roll-ups will bring the heat to your table. The dish features tender chicken and melted cheese rolled up in crispy tortillas, with a significant kick delivered by Frank's RedHot sauce. Just the kind of flavor profile that keeps people coming back for more.
SuperPretzel Soft Pretzel Bites with Jalapeno Cheese
While pretzels as such might feel a little too basic, there are a few ways you can elevate them. These Soft Pretzel Bites with Jalapeno Cheese give the basic snack a big bump in flavor. Made with regular pretzel dough, this pack comes with two bags of the jalapeno cheese dipping sauce, which takes this from regular bar bites to the potential star of your dinner party.