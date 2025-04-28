Popcorn Chicken Vs Chicken Nuggets: Is There A Difference?

There are so many different labels for chicken products that it can be hard to tell what's real and what's just marketing, but dig into the difference between popcorn chicken and chicken nuggets, and you'll find some of those distinctions are actually worthwhile. Boneless wings? Made-up nonsense that's just shaped to be the size of a wing. Yet, chicken tenders and chicken strips are actually different things, despite the fact that they look almost identical. And chicken fries, well, let's just leave that one alone. The endless search for food innovation has produced chicken winners and chicken losers, but chicken nuggets and popcorn chicken are two novel solutions to the same problem.

The core distinction between the two is the meat used. Your classic frozen chicken nugget, or the ones you get from fast food spots, are made from ground chicken molded into different shapes. Popcorn chicken is made from whole pieces of chicken cut into bite sized chunks. These give chicken nuggets a softer, more tender bite, while popcorn chicken is more meaty and closer to the texture of tenders. This also extends to the coating. Chicken nuggets are usually breaded, while popcorn chicken has a batter coating similar to bone-in fried chicken, giving it more crunch. The chicken parts used can vary, with nuggets usually being ground rib meat, and popcorn chicken leaning towards thigh, but both were made with an eye toward using up mostly unwanted chicken meat.